Pirates Land Mets $22M Reliever in Massive Trade Deadline Deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates have surprised many people this season, being directly involved in the wild-card race in the National League.

Pittsburgh holds a record of 56-57 on the year, sitting in third place within the NL Central. The Pirates have a nice collection of young talent, and with a strong end of the year, the decade-plus playoff drought could be over.

With this, there was speculation that Pittsburgh could look to add at the trade deadline this year. And the Pirates have indeed done so.

Pirates Trade For Luke Weaver

Pittsburgh has landed veteran right-hander Luke Weaver from the New York Mets to help bolster the bullpen. Weaver has been excellent for the Mets this year, with the right-hander sporting a 1.84 ERA over 42 appearances.

The Pirates are acquiring Luke Weaver from the Mets, a source tells ESPN. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) August 3, 2026

This post will be updated…