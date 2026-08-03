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Pirates Land Mets $22M Reliever in Massive Trade Deadline Deal

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Luke Weaver gets ready to throw
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TORONTO, CANADA - JUNE 30: Luke Weaver #30 of the New York Mets pitches in the eighth inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 30, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates have surprised many people this season, being directly involved in the wild-card race in the National League.

Pittsburgh holds a record of 56-57 on the year, sitting in third place within the NL Central. The Pirates have a nice collection of young talent, and with a strong end of the year, the decade-plus playoff drought could be over.

With this, there was speculation that Pittsburgh could look to add at the trade deadline this year. And the Pirates have indeed done so.

Pirates Trade For Luke Weaver

Pittsburgh has landed veteran right-hander Luke Weaver from the New York Mets to help bolster the bullpen. Weaver has been excellent for the Mets this year, with the right-hander sporting a 1.84 ERA over 42 appearances.

This post will be updated…

Matt Levine Matt Levine is a veteran sports journalist covering MLB, NFL, College Football, NBA, NHL, and more for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2026. More about Matt Levine

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Pirates Land Mets $22M Reliever in Massive Trade Deadline Deal

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