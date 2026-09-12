Pirates’ Star Rookie Sees 2026 Season Likely Come To An End

The Pittsburgh Pirates have had an up-and-down 2026 season. The franchise was in the thick of the playoff race heading into the All Star break, but injuries and inconsistent play led to the team plummeting down the standings. It seemed almost certain that a sweep of the Chicago Cubs was necessary if the Buccos wanted any chance at all of sneaking into the postseason. Unfortunately, the series started off with two losses in the standings, and even more than that in the lineup. Star rookie outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez will most likely be done for the rest of the year after he suffered a hamstring injury on Friday.

Valdez, 22, has 17 home runs, 45 RBIs and an on base percentage of .345. He was a nice surprise when he was called up in May and even though he went back to AAA, returned again in mid-June. The rookie would never look back after that. He ended up earning NL Rookie of the Month honors in July.

Pirates End Up Learning Valdez’s Fate On Saturday

It was made official prior to the Pirates’ 4-3 loss on Saturday that Valdez would be headed to the 10-day Injured List (IL). Aiden Stepansky of the MLB’s official website reported the news.

“Valdez exited Friday’s game in the sixth inning while running down the first-base line to beat out a ground ball,” Stepansky wrote. “He came up limp, holding his left leg and needing heavy assistance to exit the field into the dugout.”

There has been an injury bug that has surrounded Don Kelly’s unit throughout the 2026 campaign. Not only did Valdez land on the IL, but starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft also will likely not go out on the field again due to right arm discomfort. It’s safe to say that things have gone downhill quickly.

It is fair to doubt that Valdez will return with just 13 games remaining. Soft tissue injuries are not easy to recover from.

Pittsburgh Has A Lot To Be Excited About With Valdez

Strikeouts became a little frequent with Valdez, but he is young. There will be plenty of time for him to learn from his mistakes. The 2027 offseason is going to be a great time for him to retool some things. The future is looking extremely bright for the youngster. Pittsburgh has been desperate for an answer in the cleanup spot, and it might have finally found its guy.

There is a young core in the Steel City that is hard not to get excited about. One of the biggest challenges facing this group might be a MLB lockout. The Pirates seem to be very close to being capable of getting into the postseason, but no one currently knows what the near future holds.

For Valdez, it will be back to the drawing board right after he recovers from his hamstring injury. He could have a serious future in professional baseball, and is only going to get better. The Pirates’ staff will need to work with him on discipline a little bit, as some strikeouts came at unfortunate moments. Regardless, his rookie campaign seems to officially be in the books after his recent trip to the IL.