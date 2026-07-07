Pittsburgh Pirates Quietly Released 3-Year MLB Player During Nationals Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates are no longer playing the Washington Nationals, but over Fourth of July weekend, the Pirates did release a player from their organization. Pittsburgh took two of three from the Nationals in its most recent series.

The Buccos are now shifting focus on a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves (at home). The Pirates will send Paul Skenes to the mound for game one of the series against Atlanta, and it’s time the Pirates pick up a win in one of Skenes starts. Granite, Skenes has to pitch well also, but it feels like he’s been extremely unlucky over the past several starts.

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Pirates Release Dominic Fletcher from Organization

Per his MLB transactions tracker, Dominic Fletcher has been released from the Pirates organization.

MLB.com wrote (on 7/4): “Indianapolis Indians released RF Dominic Fletcher”

The Indianapolis Indians are the Triple-A affiliate of the Pirates. Dominic Fletcher is a 3-year MLB veteran, but he did not appear in an MLB game with the Pirates this season.

In 42 games with Indianapolis, Fletcher hit .288 with eight home runs, 27 runs scored. and an OPS of .890.

MLBTR.com’s Charlie Wright wrote (about the release): “Fletcher earned occasional work with the White Sox the past two seasons. He was outrighted for the second time in October and chose free agency. The 28-year-old landed with the Pirates on a minors pact that included a Spring Training invitation. He had a July 1 opt-out in his contract, which he exercised, per Robert Murray of FanSided.”

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Dominic Fletcher’s MLB Career So Far

Dominic Fletcher is now eligible to sign with any MLB team, and given his strong numbers in the minors, it’s plausible he finds a new home relatively quickly.

He’s played in 112 total MLB games between the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks, and has batted .223 with 4 HR, 33 RBI, and an OPS of .604.

The Pirates recently signed Joshua Palacios to an MiLB deal, which might have been as a result of Dominic Fletcher being released.

With the recent news of Konnor Griffin tearing a tendon in his left hand, that could open the door for the Pirates to sign an infielder soon.

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