Detroit Tigers Announce Kerry Carpenter Change Before Athletics Series

The Detroit Tigers are set to open up a new MLB series against the Athletics on Tuesday. For the first game of the series, Detroit is rolling with their ace, Tarik Skubal (4-4, 3.15 ERA, 75 SO), to get the start.

A few hours before first pitch, which is at 6:40 p.m. ET in Detroit, the Tigers announced their game one lineup against the Athletics, who are starting JT Ginn, and the lineup features a lot of changes, including one to Kerry Carpenter.

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Tigers’ Kerry Carpenter Hitting Fifth, DH’ing on Tuesday

Kerry Carpenter remains in the Tigers lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Athletics, but instead of batting third against the right-handed Ginn (his usual spot), Carpenter will hit fifth and DH on Tuesday.

@UnderdogMLB wrote (on 7/7):

Tigers 7/7: “K. McGonigle SS C. Keith 3B R. Greene LF D. Dingler C K. Carpenter DH Z. McKinstry 2B S. Torkelson 1B J. Outman CF M. Vierling RF T. Skubal SP”

Some notables from the lineup drop: Riley Greene is hitting third, and Matt Vierling is out in right field for Carpenter, who will get the day off from playing the field on Tuesday, and Dillon Dingler gets the start as the cleanup man.

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Kerry Carpenter This Season…

Kerry Carpenter has spent all five of his MLB seasons with the Detroit Tigers.

Across 67 games played this season (192 at-bats), Carpenter is batting .234 with 13 home runs, five doubles, 2 triples, and an OPS+ of 116. Carpenter has 83 home runs over 433 total games played with the Tigers.

His bWAR this season is 0.1, which indicates he isn’t adding much value to his team, but that should be taken with a grain of salt because playing RF and DH’ing will always be harder to grow the wins above replacement stat.

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