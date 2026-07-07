Pittsburgh Pirates Sign 5-Year MLB Player During Braves Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates took the series from the Washington Nationals over Fourth of July weekend. After a much-needed off-day on Monday, the Pirates are set to open up a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves (at home).

Atlanta will have to face Paul Skenes in the first game of the series, which actually might be an advantage for the Braves, as the Buccos have lost Skenes’ last nine MLB starts, which is hard to believe. It’s not like Paul Skenes stats are bad either, as he holds a mid-3.00s ERA with early 120 K’s.

During the Braves series, however, the Pirates have announced a notable signing to a 5-year MLB veteran.

Pirates Sign Joshua Palacios

Per his MLB transactions tracker, the Pirates are signing free agent Joshua Palacios.

MLB.com writes (on 7/7): “Pittsburgh Pirates signed free agent RF Joshua Palacios to a minor league contract.”

Palacios has also since been assigned to the Pirates’ Triple-A affiliate, the Indianapolis Indians.

Joshua Palacios has not been with an MLB organization this season, and last played a game in 2025 with the Chicago White Sox.

“Outfielder Joshua Palacios has signed a minor league contract with the Pirates. He will report to Triple-A Indianapolis”

“Outfielder Joshua Palacios has signed a minor-league deal with the Pirates and is active for Class AAA Indianapolis. Palacios played parts of two seasons with the Pirates in 2023 and 2024. He hit 10 homers and had 40 RBIs in 91 games in 2023. — From José Negron in Pittsburgh”

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