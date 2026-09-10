Pittsburgh Pirates Promote Young Arm As Braxton Ashcraft Hits Injured List

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced grim news for fans on Sept. 10. Right-hander Braxton Ashcraft has now landed himself on the 15-day IL.

In an effort to promptly plug the gap, the Pirates have announced the promotion of fellow right-hander Antwone Kelly from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Pirates Promote Kelly, Ashcraft Lands on IL

Ashcraft is heading to the 15-day IL due to discomfort in his right arm.

In his place, 23-year-old Kelly is being promoted.

Kelly is fresh into the big leagues, having only made his debut on June 12. He has appeared in four games and logged a 5.40 ERA and five strikeouts across 8.1 innings pitched.

He walked four batters during that period.

Down in Triple-A, he’s riding a 4.24 ERA and 71 strikeouts across 91.1 innings of work through 23 games, starting 17. He’s walked 49 batters.

As for Ashcraft, his absence will be loud. In fact, social media is flooded with concerned fans and analysts who realize the impact he has on the rotation.

MLB World Reacts to Kelly’s Promotion and Ashcraft’s Injury

With Ashcraft officially heading toward the IL, here’s what people are saying on social media:

@JMackey_PGHL: “Don Kelly says there’s no indication at this point there are any structural issues. Ashcraft still undergoing tests, but his season will be done.”

@colin_beazley: “Braxton Ashcraft had had two abbreviated starts in a row, fading in the fifth in both. He admitted he didn’t feel fantastic, but still felt ‘serviceable.’ Pirates will certainly hope it’s just discomfort.”

@AidenStepansky: “Don Kelly on Braxton Ashcraft: ‘As we sit here right now, does not appear to be anything structural. Still going through some tests to determine exactly what’s going on, but just unfortunately, he’s going to have to go on the IL.'”

@AustinRBechtold: “Braxton Ashcraft on the 15-day IL with right arm discomfort. It basically ends his season. Feels like the Pirates shutting him down with over 45 more innings than last year. Very disappointing regardless. He’s been the Pirates best pitched and hope it’s not serious.”

@DKPghSports: “The Pirates have suffered a significant blow to their starting rotation, as Braxton Ashcraft has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right arm discomfort…”

Where the Pirates Stand Right Now

Heading into their series finale against the White Sox, Pittsburgh is 73-73 overall.

They land in third in the National League Central standings, behind the Chicago Cubs (81-66) and the Milwaukee Brewers (91-56).

Trailing the Pirates are the St. Louis Cardinals (72-75) and the Cincinnati Reds (69-77).

Once they wrap up their road trip at Guaranteed Rate Field, they won’t be going far. On Sept. 11, they will head to Wrigley Field for a three-game stretch against the Chicago Cubs.

With the postseason approaching, health is critical, and losing a player like Ashcraft could be detrimental.