Report: Pistons Make Firm Kyrie Irving Trade Decision Amid Jalen Duren Drama

It’s been a ho-hum offseason for Detroit Pistons fans, who are left thinking when (or if) that big move is coming.

Fresh off a 60-win regular season, the Pistons have plenty to bank on as they head toward a bright future. Just a few seasons ago, the franchise was the butt of all jokes after completing one of the worst regular seasons in NBA history.

Led by ascending superstar point guard Cade Cunningham and young rising big man Jalen Duren (more on him in a sec), the Pistons have two stars at their core. But the idea that the team is one veteran superstar away from becoming dominant just won’t go away. Perhaps hearing that noise is what pushed the Pistons to at least internally weigh trading for Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving.

Is Kyrie Irving Pistons Bound?

According to reports earlier this offseason, the Pistons registered interest in exploring a trade for Irving, the 34-year-old former All-Star who missed the entire 2025-26 season with a torn ACL. While the door may not be 100% shut on the Pistons trading for Irving sometime in the future, it is not going to happen this summer, according to The Athletic.

“The Pistons were engaged in several discussions, but nothing came to fruition,” the report said. (Pistons president of basketball operations Trajan) Langdon has described Detroit as exploring every option, entering the offseason. According to sources, asking prices were too high, with certain star players on the market having the value of young talent, three first-round selections and multiple pick swaps. Whether it was Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant or Trey Murphy III, the Pistons couldn’t rationalize jeopardizing their future to make a win-now move in a shortened window.”

Although some would argue the pedigree of Irving would instantly boost Detroit’s chances of claiming the Eastern Conference crown next season, the Pistons apparently feel confident enough in their core to not take the plunge on Irving, a player the Mavs would have a steep asking price for, if they at all open to listening to trade offers.

Is Detroit Going to Make Any Big Move?

After back-to-back second round or earlier playoff exits for the Pistons, it makes sense why some have called for the franchise to package the assets to acquire a marquee superstar.

Instead, the Pistons have had a somewhat unflattering offseason so far. They lost Tobias Harris to the rising San Antonio Spurs and key rotation players in Isaiah Stewart and Caris LeVert in trades. Add to that the ongoing tensions between the team and Duren, who continues to dangle in unrestricted free agency. The latest intel is that Duren is looking to move on from Detroit after building frustrations due to uneasy contract negotiations.

If the Pistons are able to retain Duren and his partnership with Cunningham, adding a third star to the mix is certainly intriguing. But the belief is that steep asking prices for potentially available stars will prevent the Pistons from pursuing a trade.

“My sense is the Pistons are more than likely finished making any big moves,” The Athletic wrote. “Detroit traded many of the assets that teams might have had interest in. … With steep asking prices, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Pistons open next season with a similar roster construction to the one they have now.”

For Detroit’s sake, let’s just hope Duren’s exit isn’t brewing.