Pittsburgh Pirates Sign 5-Year MLB Player During Braves Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates took the series from the Washington Nationals over Fourth of July weekend. After a much-needed off-day on Monday, the Pirates are set to open up a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves (at home).

Atlanta will have to face Paul Skenes in the first game of the series, which actually might be an advantage for the Braves, as the Buccos have lost Skenes’ last nine MLB starts, which is hard to believe. It’s not like Paul Skenes stats are bad either, as he holds a mid-3.00s ERA with early 120 K’s.

During the Braves series, however, the Pirates have announced a notable signing to a 5-year MLB veteran.

More MLB on Heavy: Pittsburgh Pirates Release 2-Year MLB Player After Nationals Series

Pirates Sign Old Friend Joshua Palacios

Per his MLB transactions tracker, the Pirates are signing free agent Joshua Palacios.

MLB.com writes (on 7/7): “Pittsburgh Pirates signed free agent RF Joshua Palacios to a minor league contract.”

Palacios has also since been assigned to the Pirates’ Triple-A affiliate, the Indianapolis Indians.

Joshua Palacios has not been with an MLB organization this season, and last played a game in 2025 with the Chicago White Sox.

Joshua Palacios spent time with the Pirates from 2023 to 2024.

“Outfielder Joshua Palacios has signed a minor league contract with the Pirates. He will report to Triple-A Indianapolis”

“Outfielder Joshua Palacios has signed a minor-league deal with the Pirates and is active for Class AAA Indianapolis. Palacios played parts of two seasons with the Pirates in 2023 and 2024. He hit 10 homers and had 40 RBIs in 91 games in 2023. — From José Negron in Pittsburgh”

https://twitter.com/DKPghSports/status/2074608951308566832

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Joshua Palacios’s MLB Career

Joshua Palacios, over parts of five MLB seasons, has played with the Toronto Blue Jays, Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and White Sox.

In 114 games with the Pirates, Palacio hit .236 with 12 home runs, 11 doubles, and an OPS+ of 86.

For his MLB career, Palacios is a lifetime .223 hitter with an OPS+ of 75.

He debuted with the Blue Jays and carries a bWAR of -1.7 across 207 total MLB games.

In 2025, he batted .203 in 102 at-bats with three home runs and nine RBI.

Palacios is a 30-year-old outfielder out of Brooklyn, New York.

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