Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Recently Cut 7-Year MLB Player to White Sox

With the MLB trade deadline just eight days away, there is starting to be action across the league in terms of small but potentially meaningful trades.

On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox have agreed on a trade.

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Pirates Trade Jose Urquidy to Chicago White Sox

Per Robert Murray of FanSided.com, the Pittsburgh Pirates are trading away pitcher Jose Urquidy to the Chicago White Sox.

It’s unclear what the Pirates are getting in return, but one can assume it’s either a low-level prospect, cash, or a player to be named later.

MLBTR.com’s Mark Polishuk wrote (about Urquidy’s 2026 season):

“Urquidy has an 8.53 ERA over 6 1/3 relief innings this season, and the righty hasn’t pitched in a big league game since April 13. The Pirates signed Urquidy to a one-year, $1.5MM free agent deal in February, but his rough start earned him to a ticket to Triple-A, with Urquidy having to personally okay the demotion since he has over six years of MLB service time.”

On July 24, the Pirates designated Jose Urquidy for assignment, and before clearing waivers, he was traded instead of being either outrighted or released.

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Jose Urquidy’s MLB Career

Jose Urquidy has pitched in parts of seven MLB seasons with the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

He helped the Houston Astros in their 2022 World Series run.

Across the past two MLB seasons, Urquidy has pitched just 8.2 total innings. He didn’t pitch at all in 2024 either.

Over 413.2 innings in his 7-year career, Urquidy holds an ERA of 4.07 with 335 strikeouts and a WHIP 1.177.

Injuries have been a large part of his lack of MLB success (or opportunities) in the past two seasons, but he has turned in solid numbers in AAA this season. With the Pirates’ AAA affiliate this season, Jose Urquidy boasted an ERA of 3.66 over 83+ innings.

The White Sox likely saw enough in his minor-league numbers to take a chance on him, and he will likely report to the White Sox AAA affiliate, the Charlotte Knights.

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