Pittsburgh Pirates Let Go Of 7-Year MLB Vet During Cubs Series

The Pittsburgh Pirates are currently taking on the Chicago Cubs in an NL Central showdown this weekend. The Pirates, sitting at 53-50, are still vying for an NL Wild Card spot, and this series against the Cubs (at home) could go a long way in determining the Pirates’ MLB trade deadline plans.

Before the Cubs series officially got underway, the Pirates cut a seven-year MLB veteran pitcher. In other roster moves, Pittsburgh activated Ron Marinaccio after trading for him on Thursday.

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Pirates Designate Jose Urquidy for Assignment

Per multiple reports, the Pittsburgh Pirates are designating veteran pitcher Jose Urquidy for assignment. Urquidy is being DFA’d to make room on the 40-man roster for Shawn Ross, whose contract has been selected by the team ahead of the Cubs series.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald hit the news quickly as it broke, and wrote (about Urquidy):

“The addition of a catcher has led to Urquidy losing his roster spot. The righty signed a one-year, $1.5MM deal with the Bucs in February. He has mostly been in a rotation depth role this year. He made five relief appearances for Pittsburgh early in the campaign before he consented to an optional assignment at the Triple-A level.”

Over 6.1 total innings pitched this season, Urquidy surrendered six earned runs and has not pitched in MLB since April 13.

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Jose Urquidy’s MLB Career

Before joining the Pittsburgh Pirates this season, Jose Urquidy had spent five seasons of his MLB career with the Houston Astros and then had a brief stint with the Detroit Tigers in 2025.

He pitched just 2.1 innings last season.

Across 413.2 total innings in his career, Urquidy holds an ERA of 4.07 with 335 strikeouts. He was a fairly durable starter for the Astros over parts of two seasons (2021,2022), but the injuries caught up to him, and his absence from pitching in MLB in 2024 signaled a slight downfall in his ability to take the mound in meaningful innings.

CBSSports RotoWire staff wrote about Urquidy’s minor league status this season:

“Since being with Triple-A Indianapolis since April 17 after logging just five appearances with the big-league club, the Pirates DFA’d Urquidy. The 31-year-old started 17 games for Indianapolis, posting a 3.66 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 73:18 K:BB in 83.2 innings this season. Pittsburgh designated Urquidy in order to make room for Shawn Ross on the 40-man roster.”

Now, Urquidy enters DFA limbo, where a number of different outcomes can transpire, so be sure to stay updated on Heavy on Pirates for all the latest roster news/rumors/updates.

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