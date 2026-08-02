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Why is the Pirates-Reds Game Delayed Today? When Will it Resume?

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St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds
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CINCINNATI, OHIO - MAY 24: Fans wait for the rain delay to end at the St. Louis Cardinals game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 24, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The game was eventually postponed and rescheduled for August 17. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Saturday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park has entered a rain delay in the sixth inning. The Pirates are winning 4-1.

Via the Cincinnati Reds on X: “The #Reds-Pirates have entered a rain delay in the bottom of the 6th inning. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Pirates-Reds Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Resume Time

Cleveland Guardians v Cincinnati Reds

GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JULY 27: A general view of signage during a rain delay prior to the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 27, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Here is the hourly forecast in Cincinnati:

  • 8:30 p.m. EDT: Light Rain with Thunder
  • 9:00 p.m. EDT: 97% Strong Storms
  • 10:00 p.m. EDT: 15% Mostly Cloudy
  • 11:00 p.m. EDT: 8% Partly Cloudy

Based on the forecast, it seems the NL Central rivals will be able to get nine innings in. If not, the game can be called since they have already completed five innings.

Meteorologist Kevin Roth wrote on X (8:43 p.m. EDT): “Best guess in CIN now that they are delayed is a fairly lengthy delay and them eventually finishing it out, but that’s just a mildly educated guess.”

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Pirates Take 4-1 Lead Over Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates v Arizona Diamondbacks

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 06: Manager Don Kelly #12 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 06, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Pirates defeated the Diamondbacks 1-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Reds and Pirates played through rain for much of the game before it entered a delay.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Bryan Reynolds walked with the bases loaded. Esmerlyn Valdez walked in another run to make it 2-0. Pittsburgh scored its third run of the inning when Nicl Gonzalez reached on a fielder’s choice out.

Arizona Diamondbacks v Pittsburgh Pirates

GettyPITTSBURGH, PA – JULY 28: Bryan Reynolds #10 of the Pittsburgh Pirates watches a home run in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at PNC Park on July 28, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Jose Trevino hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to give the Reds their first run of the game. Henry Davis quickly responded by hitting an RBI single in the top of the sixth.

Cincinnati Reds v Colorado Rockies

GettyDENVER, COLORADO – JULY 18: Jose Trevino #35 of the Cincinnati Reds celebrates after his solo home run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 18, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Brandon Ashcraft has pitched the entire game for the Pirates so far. He allowed just two hits and one walk with five strikeouts over five innings.

Meanwhile, left-hander Andrew Abbott made the start for the Reds. He allowed three earned runs on three hits and five walks with just one strikeout over five innings. One has to wonder if the rain affected his performance tonight.

Right-hander Zach McCambley relieved Abbott in the sixth inning and allowed a run on two hits.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Pirates-Reds Game Delayed Today? When Will it Resume?

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