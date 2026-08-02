Why is the Pirates-Reds Game Delayed Today? When Will it Resume?

Saturday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park has entered a rain delay in the sixth inning. The Pirates are winning 4-1.

Via the Cincinnati Reds on X: “The #Reds-Pirates have entered a rain delay in the bottom of the 6th inning. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Pirates-Reds Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Resume Time

Here is the hourly forecast in Cincinnati:

8:30 p.m. EDT: Light Rain with Thunder

9:00 p.m. EDT: 97% Strong Storms

10:00 p.m. EDT: 15% Mostly Cloudy

11:00 p.m. EDT: 8% Partly Cloudy

Based on the forecast, it seems the NL Central rivals will be able to get nine innings in. If not, the game can be called since they have already completed five innings.

Meteorologist Kevin Roth wrote on X (8:43 p.m. EDT): “Best guess in CIN now that they are delayed is a fairly lengthy delay and them eventually finishing it out, but that’s just a mildly educated guess.”

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

Pirates Take 4-1 Lead Over Reds

The Reds and Pirates played through rain for much of the game before it entered a delay.

The Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Bryan Reynolds walked with the bases loaded. Esmerlyn Valdez walked in another run to make it 2-0. Pittsburgh scored its third run of the inning when Nicl Gonzalez reached on a fielder’s choice out.

Jose Trevino hit a solo home run in the fifth inning to give the Reds their first run of the game. Henry Davis quickly responded by hitting an RBI single in the top of the sixth.

Brandon Ashcraft has pitched the entire game for the Pirates so far. He allowed just two hits and one walk with five strikeouts over five innings.

Meanwhile, left-hander Andrew Abbott made the start for the Reds. He allowed three earned runs on three hits and five walks with just one strikeout over five innings. One has to wonder if the rain affected his performance tonight.

Right-hander Zach McCambley relieved Abbott in the sixth inning and allowed a run on two hits.