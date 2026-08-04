Padres GM A.J. Preller Explains Trade Deadline Moves

San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller explained why the club made the moves it did ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

With a 58-55 record, the Padres are just 2 GB of the third and final National League Wild Card spot. With the playoffs in reach, the Padres decided to buy instead of sell at the deadline, showing trust in the players in the team’s clubhouse that they can make a push to the postseason by giving them reinforcement for the stretch run.

A.J. Preller Explains Padres Trading for Robbie Ray & Casey Mize

The Padres made two big moves at the trade deadline, acquiring starting pitchers Robbie Ray and Casey Mize from the San Francisco Giants and the Detroit Tigers, respectively.

While the Padres had to cough up several of their top prospects for the two starters, Preller did not apologize for pulling the trigger on the trades, as it reaffirmed the team’s commitment to winning now.

“We’re trying to win. We don’t apologize for it. We’re trying to win championships. We’re trying to get to the postseason, and do it year after year,” Preller said (via MLB.com).

Preller admitted that San Diego was trying to land a big left-handed bat ahead of the trade deadline. But with few available, especially for a reasonable price, the GM decided to focus on upgrading the team’s starting pitcher for the stretch run, instead.

“Ultimately, we didn’t line up at the Deadline with that left-handed bat. But we do like our options. We’ve been one of the better offenses in the league over the last month. So I think just continuing more of what we’re seeing, that’s going to be a big key. You’ve got to get pitching right. If your pitching’s right, it usually gives you a chance,” Preller said.

With Ray and Mize now fortifying the Padres’ rotation, the team’s starting pitching is that much more dangerous heading into the season’s late stages.

Padres GM Explains Holding Adrian Morejon

One of the Padres that was most heavily rumored in trade talks was lights-out reliever Adrian Morejon, who is a free agent following this season.

But while the Padres received plenty of calls from other teams about Morejon, Preller ultimately decided to hold onto him, as he believes having Morejon in the team’s superpen alongside All-Star closer Mason Miller gives San Diego the best chance to win in the postseason.

“He’s one of the best relievers in the league. And the respect that he has in the clubhouse — he’s a guy that was signed by the Padres in 2016, we feel like he’s grown up in the organization. … It’s a big strength for our team, the back end of the bullpen. He’s a huge part of it,” Preller said.

While Morejon would have likely gotten the Padres a nice return from another contender at the deadline, in the end, Preller decided to hold onto him and keep their All-Star set-up man on the team’s roster for the final stretch of the season and, hopefully, for a long playoff push.