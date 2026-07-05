Padres Craig Stammen Ejected During First Inning of Dodgers Game

It didn’t take long for the San Diego Padres to heat up during their clash against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

In fact, just three pitches into the matchup, Padres manager Craig Stammen was ejected by home plate umpire Nick Mahrley, per Katie Woo of The Athletic (via X).

Infield instructor Ryan Goins was ejected first, Stammen followed. Padres have lost a season-high eight straight coming into play today, fwiw. https://t.co/ZXp4eXxzIt — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) July 5, 2026

Not only was Stammen ejected, but Woo reports that infield instructor Ryan Goins was also ejected.

Padres Look To Snap Losing Skid

Now on a dreadful nine-game losing streak, San Diego is looking to end its four-game series against the Dodgers on a high note.

On Thursday, Los Angeles won 12-7, followed by a 4-3 victory on Friday and a 3-0 shutout on Saturday.

While it’s too late for the Padres to win the series, clinching a victory would mean snapping their ongoing skid.

With such a hideous track record lately, it shouldn’t come as a major surprise how heated the game got on Sunday.

MLB World Reacts to Stammen Ejection

Considering how quickly his ejection took place, social media was bound to erupt with comments from within the baseball community.

Here’s what people were posting on X:

@DodgersNation: “The Padres just had not one but TWO ejections in the first 3 pitches of today’s game vs the Dodgers. Infield coach Ryan Goins was tossed first and then manager Craig Stammen. WOW.”

@JomboyMedia: “Padres manager Craig Stammen and coach Ryan Goins got ejected three pitches into the game for arguing a Fernando Tatis Jr. check swing. Padres are in the midst of an eight-game losing streak.”

@THEREAL_DV: “Ryan Goins was the first #Padres coach ejected then manager Craig Stammen by HP ump, Nick Mahrley.”

@UnderdogMLB: “Craig Stammen ejected 3 pitches into Sunday’s game.”