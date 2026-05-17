Padres Stars Put on Notice Amid Baffling Start

The San Diego Padres have been one of MLB’s best teams through the first calendar month of baseball.

San Diego currently sports a shint record of 28-17 through their first 45 games. The friars have done so through an improbable grouping of circumstances.

Even though star outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. has yet to hit a home run, the Padres are on pace for 101 wins (Via PadFathers619).

In addition to Tatis Jr.’s cold streak, future Hall of Fame third baseman Manny Machado is batting .182, and 2025 sensation Jackson Merill is at a measly .205. The ongoing struggles haven’t evaded the pitching staff either.

Joe Musgrove and his signature slider haven’t appeared in a 2026 contest. Veteran starter Yu Darvish had elbow surgery in the offseason that’ll keep him sidelined the entire campaign. There is speculation that Darvish may call it a career rather than return at all. To wrap a bow on the slew of pitching issues San Diego’s seen, starter Nick Pivetta is out for the foreseeable future.

After looking at all the individual circumstances, you pan your vision to the team as a whole. The Padres have the worst batting average as a team in MLB. And yet, they have hit enough to sit well above the .500 mark.

It must be the pitching carrying, right? Not really. The Friars staff ranks 16th in ERA, 28th in innings, and 13th in strikeouts. They don’t really prevent runs, fool batters, or provide length.

Another layer to the questionnaire cake is manager Craig Stammen’s rookie status. From almost any vantage point, this Padres renaissance looks like fool’s gold.

MLB Reacts to Padres Attempt to Claim the NL West

Here’s what people are saying about the Padres challenging their division rival, the Dodgers, for first place:

The Padfathers: “Tatis hasn’t hit a homer, Manny and Merrill suck, Musgrove/ Pivetta/ Darvish on IL, Fermin been terrible offensively, worst BA in entire MLB, Rookie manager, Padres on pace for 101 wins.”

@danthemansometimes: “Yep. I live in San Diego county. Everywhere you go people rock Padres gear. Even those that can’t name a player past Tatis.… Because the team competes and they rep the city w pride. Being a Padre fan has become the ‘we’re-not-L.A.-don’t-forget-about San Diego’ rally cry.”

Padres Burner: “Per Acee, the Padres had 10 hits with > 100mph EV yesterday and a season high in line drives. Time for the big bats to break out today bruh…”

Foul Territory: “The Padres’ rotation has been a more pleasant surprise than anyone expected, says @MartyCaswell of @FriarTerritory.’Pitching has absolutely been their identity.’”

@AlBatBeisbol: “MLB: After 11 Years! Padres Catcher Gets First Hit and Home Run in a Night That Tugs at Everyone’s Heartstrings dlvr.it/TSb2r3 #MLB #Padres #Baseball.”

The Real Reason the Padres Are Winning

It’s not starting pitcher Michael King’s resurgence, who’s been tremendous thus far. It could have something to do with Craig Stammen’s leadership, but there’s more to it than that. It couldn’t possibly be the production from any of their free agents. One singular player has the Padres in a different area code than they probably should be: Mason Miller.

‘The Reaper,’ as he’s been dubbed, is on track for one of the greatest reliever seasons of all time. Miller has 14 saves, a 0.76 WHIP, and recently set the Padres record for consecutive scoreless innings.

The otherworldly production from Miller has shades of Emmanuel Clase’s 2024 season with the Guardians. Before Clase was busted for betting on games and consequently banned from baseball, he dominated the ninth inning in Cleveland. So much so, in fact, that it took a solid Guardians roster from above-average to a playoff contender.

The lesson here is simple: good closers can change a team’s trajectory. Miller might compete for a Cy Young this year out of the pen, and while he works on that individualized adventure, he’ll continue to lock down wins of the Margins for the otherwise scuffling Pads.