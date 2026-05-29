Padres Could Have $135 Million Jackson Merrill Problem

The San Diego Padres have been one of MLB’s most consistently inconsistent teams. Although their record is in good standing, one young stud is giving the team pause: Jackson Merrill needs to get going.

Jackson Merrill’s Deal Looks Really Bad Right Now

In 2025, Merrill signed a nine-year, $135 million guaranteed deal. At the time, it made Padres fans feel like their team’s future was as bright as anyone.

In 2026, however, that feeling has been turned on its head.

Through his first 195 at-bats, Merrill has a sub-.600 OPS and an OPS+ of 67. He’s been, to say the least, abysmal.

Thankfully, the centerfielder’s amazing defense from last season has carried over. He’s made a habit of pulling back would-be bombs to the excitement of announcer Don Orsillo, who speaks for the seas of San Diegans. As of May 28th, Merrill ranks in the 90th percentile in arm value and is well above-average in OAA.

Fans are starting to realize that he’s gonna be in San Diego for a while. If random down seasons are a part of ‘Merrill Madness,’ the Padres’ front office may have bit off more than they can chew.

MLB Reacts to Merrill’s Slow Start

Here’s what people are saying:

SleeperPadres: “‘It’s part of baseball of baseball… and it’s frustrating.’ Jackson Merrill on the Padres going 3-6 on the home stand.”

@LFGPads19: “Jackson Merrill has been going through it lately. Last 15 games: .104 BA, .218 OBP, .146 SLG, 16 SO. Gotta feel for the guy. #Padres #forthefaithful.”

Prehension Athletics: “Jackson Merrill has a .595 OPS heading into play today….He had an OPS of .899 on May 23, 2025….Jackson is at his best when he uses the muscles of motor tract 1 on his right side….He’s at his worst when he uses the muscles of motor tract 5….Look how different he looks as the pitcher breaks his hands as well as at contact (still photos)…Look how different his bat path works through contact (video)….MT1 on left vs MT5 on right.”

Marty Caswell: “Padres manager Craig Stammen on what he’s seeing in Jackson Merrill’s at-bat. @FriarTerritory.”

AJ Cassavell: “This is as rough as it’s ever gotten for Jackson Merrill. Amid the worst slump of his career, Merrill vowed to work his way through it (then notched two hits yesterday against maybe the toughest lefty in the sport).”

The Padres’ Plan Is Confusing

Recently, Padres’ general manager AJ Preller announced the team would be searching for bullpen help.

Normally, this would be a commodity across MLB. Every team needs additional arms close to the deadline. But for the Padres, the bullpen is a strong suit.

The team has remained above the .500 mark largely in part due to the heroics of baseball’s best closer, Mason Miller.

Although Miller has been the best reliever in baseball, his prowess can sometimes cast a shadow over the rest of a nasty bullpen.

Jason Adam, Jeremiah Estrada, Adrian Morejon, Wandy Peralta, and more have all seen success in the Padres pen.

If San Diego is going to fight past a generational Dodgers’ roster come October, they’ll need ‘Merrill Madness’ and a fully stocked pen.