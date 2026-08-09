San Diego Padres Sign 9-Year MLB Veteran During Houston Astros Series

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: Austin Hays #21 of the Chicago White Sox at bat during a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on May 01, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
San Diego Padres Sign Recently Released Chicago White Sox Outfielder Austin Hays
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 01: Austin Hays #21 of the Chicago White Sox at bat during a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on May 01, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
The White Sox signed Hays, 31, to a one-year, $6 million deal in the offseason.
Hays suffered a right hamstring strain in early April. Chicago reinstated him from the IL roughly three weeks later, only to place him on the IL again about a week later due to a left calf strain.
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 30: Austin Hays #21 of the Chicago White Sox watches his three-run home run ball in the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on March 30, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
The White Sox eventually moved Hays to the 60-day injured list.
Chicago finally activated him on Aug. 5, but designated him for assignment on the same day.
GettyMESA, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 20: Austin Hays #21 of the Chicago White Sox flips his bat after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a spring training game at Sloan Park on February 20, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)
Hays cleared waivers, allowing the Padres to sign him for the league minimum.
Hays has hit .233/.250/.326 with one home run, one double and seven RBI in 44 plate appearances across 12 games this season.
San Diego Padres Right Now
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 07: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres looks toward the dugout after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Petco Park on August 07, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
The Padres are in the middle of a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Petco Park. Houston won the first game 6-3 on Friday, and San Diego won the second 3-2 on Saturday.
The finale is slated to begin at 5:20 p.m. PDT on Sunday. The game will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – AUGUST 05: Fernando Tatis Jr #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrates his solo home run with Gavin Sheets #30 against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at Chase Field on August 05, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. Diamondbacks won 10-4. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
San Diego has won six of its last 10 games. The team is one game back of the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks for the third National League Wild Card spot with a 61-57 record.
In the National League West, the Padres are 9 1/2 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place.
After playing the Astros, the Padres will host the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series beginning on Monday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
San Diego Padres Sign 9-Year MLB Veteran During Houston Astros Series