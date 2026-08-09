San Diego Padres Sign 9-Year MLB Veteran During Houston Astros Series

The San Diego Padres have signed outfielder Austin Hays to a major-league deal, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal wrote (X): “Outfielder Austin Hays is in agreement with the Padres on a major-league deal, source tells @TheAthletic”

Hays, who has nine years of MLB experience, was recently released by the Chicago White Sox.

San Diego Padres Sign Recently Released Chicago White Sox Outfielder Austin Hays

The White Sox signed Hays, 31, to a one-year, $6 million deal in the offseason.

Hays suffered a right hamstring strain in early April. Chicago reinstated him from the IL roughly three weeks later, only to place him on the IL again about a week later due to a left calf strain.

The White Sox eventually moved Hays to the 60-day injured list.

Chicago finally activated him on Aug. 5, but designated him for assignment on the same day.

Hays cleared waivers, allowing the Padres to sign him for the league minimum.

Hays has hit .233/.250/.326 with one home run, one double and seven RBI in 44 plate appearances across 12 games this season.

San Diego Padres Right Now

The Padres are in the middle of a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Petco Park. Houston won the first game 6-3 on Friday, and San Diego won the second 3-2 on Saturday.

The finale is slated to begin at 5:20 p.m. PDT on Sunday. The game will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock.

San Diego has won six of its last 10 games. The team is one game back of the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks for the third National League Wild Card spot with a 61-57 record.

In the National League West, the Padres are 9 1/2 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place.

After playing the Astros, the Padres will host the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series beginning on Monday.