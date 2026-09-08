San Diego Padres Sign 8-Year MLB Player During Nationals Series

The San Diego Padres are currently in a dogfight with a couple of other NL clubs for the final Wild Card spot.

With just about three weeks left in the MLB season, every game becomes increasingly important for teams like the Padres, who are currently playing good baseball, including winning three of their last four games.

The Padres are taking on the Washington Nationals right now and are looking to take the series on Tuesday evening.

In a quiet roster move, the Padres have signed 8-year veteran pitcher Trevor Gott to a minor-league deal.

More MLB on Heavy: San Diego Padres Quietly Released Former Astros Player From Organization

San Diego Padres Sign Vet Arm Trevor Gott

According to his transactions tracker, the Padres have signed pitcher Trevot Gott to a minors deal.

He recently pitched in the Washington Nationals organization, but was released in late July.

Gott has since been assigned to AAA El Paso. The signing comes less than 24 hours after the Padres released two veteran arms in JP France and Jose Leclerc. Gott has not pitched in MLB since 2023 (with the Mariners and Mets).

More MLB on Heavy: San Diego Padres Cut Ties with 27-Year-Old Player After Yankees Series

Taking a Quick Look at Trevor Gott’s MLB Career

Trevor Gott is an MLB veteran of eight seasons.

He debuted with the Los Angeles Angels in 2025.

He’s also pitched for the Nationals, Mets, Mariners, San Francisco Giants, and Milwaukee Brewers.

Across 243.2 total IP (mostly out of the bullpen), Gott carries an ERA of 4.65 with six total saves and 222 lifetime strikeouts.

It will be interesting if he gets a big-league call with the Padres, or if San Diego purely just stockpiles him in the minors.

More MLB on Heavy: Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Move on Recently Claimed 26-Year-Old Player