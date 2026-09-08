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San Diego Padres Sign 8-Year MLB Player During Nationals Series

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Washington Nationals v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 27: Trevor Gott #30 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the eleventh inning against the Washington Nationals at T-Mobile Park on June 27, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres are currently in a dogfight with a couple of other NL clubs for the final Wild Card spot.

With just about three weeks left in the MLB season, every game becomes increasingly important for teams like the Padres, who are currently playing good baseball, including winning three of their last four games.

The Padres are taking on the Washington Nationals right now and are looking to take the series on Tuesday evening.

In a quiet roster move, the Padres have signed 8-year veteran pitcher Trevor Gott to a minor-league deal.

More MLB on Heavy: San Diego Padres Quietly Released Former Astros Player From Organization

San Diego Padres Sign Vet Arm Trevor Gott

New York Mets v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – AUGUST 17: Trevor Gott #33 of the New York Mets pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth inning at Busch Stadium on August 17, 2023 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

According to his transactions tracker, the Padres have signed pitcher Trevot Gott to a minors deal.

He recently pitched in the Washington Nationals organization, but was released in late July.

Gott has since been assigned to AAA El Paso. The signing comes less than 24 hours after the Padres released two veteran arms in JP France and Jose Leclerc. Gott has not pitched in MLB since 2023 (with the Mariners and Mets).

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Taking a Quick Look at Trevor Gott’s MLB Career

Pittsburgh Pirates v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WA – MAY 27: Reliever Trevor Gott #30 of the Seattle Mariners delivers a pitch during the eighth inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at T-Mobile Park on May 27, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won 5-0. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Trevor Gott is an MLB veteran of eight seasons.

He debuted with the Los Angeles Angels in 2025.

He’s also pitched for the Nationals, Mets, Mariners, San Francisco Giants, and Milwaukee Brewers.

Across 243.2 total IP (mostly out of the bullpen), Gott carries an ERA of 4.65 with six total saves and 222 lifetime strikeouts.

It will be interesting if he gets a big-league call with the Padres, or if San Diego purely just stockpiles him in the minors.

More MLB on Heavy: Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Move on Recently Claimed 26-Year-Old Player

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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San Diego Padres Sign 8-Year MLB Player During Nationals Series

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