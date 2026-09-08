Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Move on Recently Claimed 26-Year-Old Player

The Toronto Blue Jays have been no stranger to roster moves over the past few weeks.

In fact, about a week ago, the Blue Jays announced they had claimed catcher Shawn Ross off waivers from the New York Mets.

Well, on Tuesday, September 8, the Jays made an internal decision regarding Shawn Ross’s status within the organization.

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Blue Jays’ AAA Affiliate Activates Shawn Ross

Ross, 26, made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates (briefly) earlier this season.

He was then DFA’d by the club, but picked up off waivers by the New York Mets. Ross never appeared in a game with the Mets, but the same situation occurred, which is what led to him landing in Toronto’s organization.

The Mets DFA’d Ross on September 3, and the Blue Jays claimed him on September 5.

Well, three days later, Ross has been activated to the Buffalo Bisons roster.

MiLB.com wrote: “Buffalo Bisons activated C Shawn Ross.”

Across 70 games played and 196 total minor-league at-bats this season, Ross is batting .184 with 11 home runs. He has a decent power display, but also a very apparent strikeout problem.

It will be interesting to see if he serves in anything other than a depth role with the Blue Jays organization.

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Taking a Quick Look At the Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Moving past the Shawn Ross roster news, the Toronto Blue Jays are currently in a tight AL Wild Card race.

The Jays are currently out west, taking on the Athletics.

In the series opener on Monday, the Blue Jays endured a tough loss in a game where they came all the way back but were walked off by Jeff McNeil on an infield hit.

Toronto is now one game back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card, but the Jays play the Athletics for two more contests, which means two more opportunities to pick up wins in games they’re likely favored in.

Every game comes with increasing importance for the Jays down the final stretch of the season.

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