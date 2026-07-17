The 3 ‘Untouchable’ Giants Players at the Trade Deadline

The San Francisco Giants currently hold a 41-55 record heading into the second half of the season. They are 10.5 games out of a Wild Card spot and look like obvious sellers by the trade deadline.

San Francisco’s talented roster will undoubtedly spark trade interest from contenders. But a few key players are simply too valuable to deal away.

Three Players the Giants Should Not Trade

On Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Giants should not listen to trade offers for rookie first baseman/designated hitter Bryce Eldridge, All-Star starting pitcher Logan Webb and breakout player Casey Schmitt.

Nightengale wrote (via his story): “Hey, when you’re 19½ games out of first place, with a 41-55 record, you’re listening to everything except Logan Webb, Casey Schmitt and Bryce Eldridge.”

It makes sense for the Giants to keep those three players.

Eldridge is San Francisco’s former top prospect. At just 21 years old, he has the potential to be a true slugger in the middle of the Giants’ future lineup. Eldridge currently holds a .271 batting average and .832 OPS. He also has 8 home runs and 20 RBIs in 54 games.

Webb has blossomed into the ace of the pitching staff for the last few seasons. The 8-year veteran has finished in the top five in Cy Young voting in two of the last three seasons. He also made the All-Star team in each of the last three years. Great starting pitchers are hard to find, and the Giants have one in Webb.

Schmitt is putting together an incredible breakout campaign. The 27-year-old was mainly used as a utility man in his first three seasons with the ballclub. The most games he played in a single season was 95. But this year, he has provided the Giants’ lineup with a great bat in the middle of the order. The super utility man is tied for the team-high in home runs (19) with Rafael Devers.

The Giants’ Players Most Likely to Be Traded

The obvious trade candidates for the Giants are second baseman Luis Arraez and left-handed starting pitcher Robbie Ray. Both players are on expiring contracts.

Arraez is a three-time batting title winner who has turned himself into a Gold-Glove-caliber defender. The 8-year veteran can provide a combination of elite bat-to-ball skills and defense to help elevate a contending team. Meanwhile, Ray can be a solid No. 3 or 4 pitcher for a playoff starting rotation.

The other players whom the Giants can look to move are third baseman Matt Chapman, shortstop Willy Adames, first baseman/designated hitter Rafael Devers, and outfielder Jung Hoo Lee.

Chapman, Adames, and Devers are on expensive contracts, which can make it harder for a team to trade for them.

Nightengale wrote (via his story): “You got $100 million or more to spare? Ask for third baseman Matt Chapman, shortstop Willy Adames or first baseman Rafael Devers, and they can be all yours.”

Lee is a fan favorite who can deliver elite bat-to-ball skills and is a plus defender in the outfield.