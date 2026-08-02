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San Francisco Giants Acquire 5-Year MLB Player From Mariners

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 22: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants talks with reporters prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants are finishing their series with the Padres (in San Diego).

They have dropped two out of the first three games.

Most recently, the Giants lost by a score of 6-5 on Saturday night.

San Francisco Giants Acquire 5-Year MLB Player

GettyBuddy Kennedy #41 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at American Family Field on June 01, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, news came out that the Giants had claimed Buddy Kennedy off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • IF Buddy Kennedy claimed off waivers from Seattle. • LHP Matt Gage transferred to the 60-day Injured List.”

Kennedy had been with the Giants earlier this season.

He has appeared in 12 games for the two teams in 2026.

Looking At Kennedy

GettyBuddy Kennedy #41 of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portrait during photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Kennedy was picked in the 5th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays over five MLB seasons.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Acquire 5-Year MLB Player From Mariners

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