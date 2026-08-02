San Francisco Giants Acquire 5-Year MLB Player From Mariners

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants are finishing their series with the Padres (in San Diego).

They have dropped two out of the first three games.

Most recently, the Giants lost by a score of 6-5 on Saturday night.

San Francisco Giants Acquire 5-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Sunday’s game, news came out that the Giants had claimed Buddy Kennedy off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • IF Buddy Kennedy claimed off waivers from Seattle. • LHP Matt Gage transferred to the 60-day Injured List.”

Kennedy had been with the Giants earlier this season.

He has appeared in 12 games for the two teams in 2026.

Looking At Kennedy

Kennedy was picked in the 5th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays over five MLB seasons.