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Giants Starting Pitcher Adrian Houser Exits Reds Game With Injury

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Cincinnati Reds v San Francisco Giants
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Adrian Houser #12 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the top of the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park on August 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

For the second night in a row, the San Francisco Giants lost a starting pitcher to injury. After striking out Matt McLain, Adrian Houser shook his arm. That prompted a visit from trainers and manager Tony Vitello, who pulled the veteran starter from the game.

The Giants signed Houser as a veteran innings eater for their rotation. In 26 appearances, including 16 starts, the right-hander has a 4.02 ERA and a 16.0% strikeout rate across 109.2 innings for San Francisco.

This comes on the heels of the Carson Whisenhunt injury news. The left-hander suffered an elbow injury in the previous game against the Reds. He was placed on the 15-day injured list, with Spencer Bivens coming up from Triple-A Sacramento to provide some coverage.

The Giants bullpen will have to record 22 outs to defeat the Reds. They led 2-0 at the time of Houser’s injury.

As for Houser, the Giants’ starter is almost certain to undergo further testing. In addition to physical exams on his arm, the club will have him get imaged to determine the extent of his arm injury.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB and the Arizona Cardinals for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided since 2015. Michael covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

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Giants Starting Pitcher Adrian Houser Exits Reds Game With Injury

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