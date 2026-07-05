San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Change Before Rockies Game

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Colorado Rockies in Denver.

The Giants are coming off a 6-4 win on Saturday.

Jung Hoo Lee (who started in center field) finished with one hit, one RBI and one run.

San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Change

For Sunday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 7/5 L. Arraez 2B C. Schmitt 3B H. Ramos LF R. Devers 1B J. Lee RF W. Adames SS B. Eldridge DH D. Gilbert CF D. Cavanaugh C T. Mahle SP”

Lee has been moved back to right field on Sunday.

The 27-year-old is currently batting .317 with 96 hits, five home runs, 33 RBIs, 45 runs and six stolen bases in 80 games.

He is in his third season in the MLB (all with the Giants).

Social Media On Lee

Here’s what people have been saying about Lee recently:

@Giants__Update (July 4): “No Jung Hoo Lee, no Casey Schmitt. Just don’t tell me that All-Star appearances matter.”

San Francisco Chronicle (July 4): “San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez and starting pitcher Logan Webb were named to the NL All-Star team; solid candidates Jung Hoo Lee and Casey Schmitt were passed over.”

Bob Nightengale (June 29): “San Francisco Giants 2B Luis Arraez (.324) and OF Jung Hoo Lee (.322) are the first teammates to hit at least .320 through a team’s first 83 games since Charlie Blackmon and Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies in 2019.”

Alex Pavlovic (June 23): “Jung Hoo Lee hit a solo shot to Triples Alley. At 414 feet, it’s his longest homer in the big leagues.”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants come into the day as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 37-51 record in 88 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 19-29 in 48 games on the road).

On Monday night, the Giants will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays.