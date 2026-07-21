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San Francisco Giants Player Announced Personal News Before Royals Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 17: Landen Roupp #65 of the San Francisco Giants reacts in the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Kevin Ng/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series against the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

They are coming off a 4-3 loss on Monday.

San Francisco Giants Player Announced Personal News

GettyLanden Roupp #65 of the San Francisco Giants delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Ahead of their series with the Royals, Landen Roupp announced his engagement in a shared Instagram post.

They wrote: “the beginning of us forever 🤍”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

SF Giants: “Congratulations, y’all! 🧡@landenroupp @cierraterrant

@justin_walke: “CMON!!!! Congrats to the both of you!! Beautiful couple!! 👏🔥”

@anissa_knight: “Congratulations. Love you both so much and so blessed to have shared this moment with you. ❤️ ❤️”

@parrisbratton: “Congratulations🦢🤍💍wishing y’all a lifetime of love!!”

GettyLanden Roupp #65 of the San Francisco Giants delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot park on June 19, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Bryce Eldridge and Jung Hoo Lee were among the people to like the post.

Looking At Roupp

GettyLanden Roupp #65 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after giving up a walk to Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers to load the bases during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on June 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Roupp was picked in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his third season in the MLB (all with the Giants).

Right now, the 27-year-old is 7-8 with a 3.98 ERA in 19 starts.

GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – MAY 02: Landen Roupp #65 of the San Francisco Giants walks off the field following the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on May 02, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

While the Giants have a lot of veterans on their roster, Roupp is a very intriguing pitcher for them to keep developing.

There is no question that Roupp has the potential to be an All-Star at some point over the next few seasons.

Giants Right Now

GettyHeliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 42-58 record in 100 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 20-33 in 53 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Player Announced Personal News Before Royals Series

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