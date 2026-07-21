San Francisco Giants Player Announced Personal News Before Royals Series

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series against the Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

They are coming off a 4-3 loss on Monday.

San Francisco Giants Player Announced Personal News

Ahead of their series with the Royals, Landen Roupp announced his engagement in a shared Instagram post.

They wrote: “the beginning of us forever 🤍”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

SF Giants: “Congratulations, y’all! 🧡@landenroupp @cierraterrant”

@justin_walke: “CMON!!!! Congrats to the both of you!! Beautiful couple!! 👏🔥”

@anissa_knight: “Congratulations. Love you both so much and so blessed to have shared this moment with you. ❤️ ❤️”

@parrisbratton: “Congratulations🦢🤍💍wishing y’all a lifetime of love!!”

Bryce Eldridge and Jung Hoo Lee were among the people to like the post.

Looking At Roupp

Roupp was picked in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his third season in the MLB (all with the Giants).

Right now, the 27-year-old is 7-8 with a 3.98 ERA in 19 starts.

While the Giants have a lot of veterans on their roster, Roupp is a very intriguing pitcher for them to keep developing.

There is no question that Roupp has the potential to be an All-Star at some point over the next few seasons.

Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 42-58 record in 100 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 20-33 in 53 games on the road).