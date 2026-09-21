San Francisco Giants Announce Devastating Injury Updates on Bryce Eldridge, Jung Hoo Lee

The San Francisco Giants announced a series of roster moves before their series against the Minnesota Twins. Among them is placing Bryce Eldridge and Jung Hoo Lee on the injured list. Left-hander Philip Abner has been designated for assignment.

Eldridge, 21, will go on the concussion IL. Theoretically, he could return for their final series of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers. His stint is backdated to September 18, the first game he’s missed.

Lee, on the other hand, will go on the 10-day injured list with a groin injury. The 28-year-old fouled a ball off the groin area and was removed from their 3-1 loss to the Dodgers, per Mercury News’ Justice delos Santos.

Those moves clear the way for both Marcelo Mayer and Bo Davidson to make their Giants debuts. Davidson was recently promoted from Triple-A Sacramento and is set to make his MLB debut after a strong season in the minors. Abner’s DFA marks the 40-man move ahead of his promotion.

Mayer was a trade deadline pickup. The Giants acquired the 23-year-old infielder from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for left-hander Erik Miller. He’s expected to be in the Giants lineup for the series opener against the Twins.

Giants Place Bryce Eldridge and Jung Hoo Lee on IL

The decision to put both Bryce Eldridge and Jung Hoo Lee on the injured list marks the end of the two hitters’ respective seasons. It marks almost the perfect end to what’s been a disastrous 2026 season.

Of the 10 players on the Giants’ Opening Day lineup, all 10 are currently either on the injured list or in a different organization. Lee was the last player standing, per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic. Luis Arraez, Heliot Ramos, and Patrick Bailey were traded this season; the other seven players are injured.

Eldridge has emerged as a bright spot in the Giants lineup. Once their top prospect, the 21-year-old slashed .269/.364/.461 with 17 home runs and a 130 wRC+ in 108 games. He and Rafael Devers serve as the primary power threats in San Francisco’s lineup.

Lee has served as a top-of-the-order bat. The 28-year-old typically puts the ball in play, as evidenced by a 9.8% strikeout rate and a 5.0% walk rate.

His hitting success in the KBO hasn’t completely translated to MLB, but he’s been a league-average hitter since signing with the Giants. He finishes the 2026 season with a .276/.320/.404 slash with 10 home runs and 12 stolen bases. His wRC+ for the season was 101.

What’s Next for the Giants?

The Giants have two more series remaining before the end of the season. They have three-game sets against the Twins and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

At 64-92, the organization has a lot of soul-searching to do to become competitive again. The 2026 season marks the fifth consecutive season in which the Giants failed to qualify for the postseason.

President of baseball operations Buster Posey will enter the final year of his contract with the organization. If the club doesn’t rebound in 2027, the former three-time champion could walk away from his executive role.