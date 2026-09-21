Buster Posey Makes Telling Admission About His Giants Future

Buster Posey entered his front-office career with the San Francisco Giants unwilling to make a long commitment before learning whether the job suited him.

That remains unchanged.

Posey told Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard that he has not discussed an extension with the other members of the ownership group. His three-year contract runs through the 2027 season.

The admission does not mean Posey plans to leave. It does, however, place additional significance on an offseason that could determine whether the Giants are finally moving in the right direction.

Posey Intentionally Chose a Short Contract

Posey accepted a three-year deal when the Giants hired him as president of baseball operations before the 2025 season. The franchise icon wanted time to determine whether he could do the job before requesting or accepting a longer commitment.

At the beginning of 2026, Posey said he loved the position and hoped to remain in it long term. A season filled with injuries, bullpen failures, and another missed postseason appearance gave him a different view of the challenge.

“It’s a different perspective, you know, when you get your teeth kicked in all year,” Posey told Kawakami.

Posey nevertheless described fixing the club as a challenge he enjoys. He also emphasized that he cares deeply about the organization, city, and fan base despite the criticism that followed San Francisco’s collapse.

SFGATE noted that Posey is entering the final guaranteed year of his deal without an extension. His status gives the 2027 plan another layer beyond the normal roster questions.

Giants Must Give Posey Reasons to Continue

Posey’s first two seasons have not produced the quick turnaround ownership envisioned. The Giants will miss the playoffs for a fifth straight year, while a bullpen built largely around unproven arms repeatedly failed to protect leads.

He acknowledged that the front office should have placed more offseason emphasis on relief pitching. Posey now wants to add one or two experienced relievers while allowing the organization’s younger pitchers to keep developing.

There are reasons for optimism. Rafael Devers remains an impact hitter, Bryce Eldridge established himself in the Majors at 21, and San Francisco’s farm system contains several promising position players.

Potential does not guarantee that Posey will receive an extension or want one. The Giants still must turn prospect depth and financial flexibility into a roster capable of competing with the Dodgers and the rest of the National League West.

No public contract talks have taken place, and no report indicates that either side has reached a decision about Posey’s future. That uncertainty should not become a resignation rumor.

It should make the coming offseason more important. Posey has one guaranteed season remaining to prove that his difficult start can become the beginning of a successful tenure rather than its defining chapter.