Giants’ Buster Posey Could Deal $12 Million Batting Champion

The San Francisco Giants have gotten off to a terrible start in 2026.

Through May 19th, SF owns a record of 20-28. It’s gotten so bad that San Fran is now competing with the ROCKIES for the title of worst in the west. Fifth place isn’t big enough for the both of them, and the Giants are doing everything in their power to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

The biggest problem in The Bay is simple: fallen stars. Did someone turn off all the lights? Players on big contracts include: Willy Adames, Matt Chapman, Jung-Hoo Lee, Robbie Ray, Logan Webb, and Rafael Devers. Of all those players, only Ray has performed as expected, and he’s now being dangled as a trade candidate.

Giants’ President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey may have shown his hand when dealing Patrick Bailey to the Cleveland Guardians. Is it time to sell in San Fran? If so, there’s one specific player that needs to go.

Luis Arraez is Turning Himself Into a Prime Trade Chip

Batting champion and contact king Luis Arraez is having himself a phenomenal season.

After a stalling market shoved the modern-day rendition of Rod Carew into the Giants’ lap for a one-year, $12 million deal, he’s done nothing but perform.

One of the biggest concerns about Arraez’s entire career has been the glove. Can he play enough defense to sustain value? That’s the proverbial Elephant in the infielder’s room. Panic increased when Posey inked Arraez and announced he’d be converting back to second base. The slap-hitting lefty had taken a turn to command first base when with the Padres, in hopes it would aid his defense. Unfortunately, the position wasn’t a match.

Arraez doesn’t hit for enough juice to be a first baseman. Plain and simple. But he doesn’t play good enough defense to play anywhere else, right?

Wrong. That was the narrative heading into 2026, before the veteran rediscovered how to pick it. So far in 2026, Arraez ranks in the 98th percentile of fielding run value and the 99th percentile in outs above-average. Since his contact regiment has been combined with elite defense, he has become a toolsy demon.

The MLB and it’s fans are finally taking notice of Arraez’s major success story.

MLB World Reacts to Arraez Becoming an Elite Second Baseman

Here’s what people are saying:

Carson Szedar: “As a giants fan I’m excited to see the haul he brings in at the deadline.”

Rhino Bets: “He’s the toughest out in baseball.”

Tito in Richmond Hill: “Luis Arraez has ALWAYS been a great player. Stop listening to the geeks. Arraez should’ve been a @Mets @StevenACohen2 Stearns screws Stevie again. Just WATCH baseball. Your eyes should’ve told you he’s a winning ball player.”

Metstakes: “Most obvious high value low dollar figure contract of the century. Anyone who truly knows baseball could have seen this coming. Arraez is an asset to any good team. Advanced stats just don’t work to show true value.”

Derek Furuichi: “Extend him! There are no worthy players in the pipeline for 2B!”

The Giants Will Have a Decision to Make Come July

Whatever happens between now and the deadline will determine Arraez’s future as a Giant.

After making multiple additions this offseason, San Francisco has maintained ‘little brother’ status to Los Angeles and San Diego in the NL West.

If now’s not the time to sell, then what’s the plan, San Fran?