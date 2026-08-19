Giants Starter Drops Blunt Quote After Guardians Loss

The San Francisco Giants fell 8-1 to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at Progressive Field, opening a three-game series on a rough note. Left-hander Carson Whisenhunt had another difficult outing on the mound, continuing a stretch that’s tested one of San Francisco’s younger arms as the season winds down.

Whisenhunt Struggles Continue for the Giants

Cleveland scored seven runs, six earned, off Whisenhunt across four innings. His ERA rose to 7.03 on the season. He’s now allowed four or more runs in four of his last five starts.

Whisenhunt struck out one batter Tuesday. He walked two. He gave up nine hits, including a three-run homer to Jo Adell that put San Francisco behind early.

Adell added to his night from there. He finished with six RBIs through the fourth inning, adding a two-run single in the second and another RBI hit two innings later.

Speaking with reporters afterward, Whisenhunt didn’t sugarcoat his outing.

“Not ideal,” Whisenhunt said.

He offered a brief, honest assessment of a rough night that continued a difficult stretch over his last several starts, one he’ll look to turn around his next time out.

The Giants‘ best chance to respond came in the fourth. A walk from Drew Gilbert loaded the bases with one out. Andrew Knizner grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Eldridge Provides a Bright Spot

Bryce Eldridge got San Francisco on the board in the second inning with his 14th home run of the season. It was the only run the Giants scored all night.

Trent Harris relieved Whisenhunt and worked two scoreless innings, giving the Giants some stability after a rocky start. Reiver Sanmartin came on in the seventh and limited the damage to one run after loading the bases with no outs, a small silver lining in an otherwise lopsided game.

Cleveland made it 8-1 when Patrick Bailey, San Francisco’s former catcher, grounded a ball to shortstop Christian Koss. Eldridge couldn’t handle a throw from Osleivis Basabe at first base, missing a chance at an inning-ending double play that could have kept the game closer.

Sanmartin held Cleveland scoreless in the eighth. San Francisco went quietly in the ninth. Guardians lefty Foster Griffin earned the win, striking out six over six innings while allowing only Eldridge’s homer.

San Francisco fell to 51-74, one game out of last place in the National League West. Cleveland improved to 61-65 with the win, keeping its own playoff push alive in the process.

Young Players Produce for the Giants

Jonah Cox and Eldridge combined for four hits Tuesday night. Cox raised his batting average to .286 on the season. Eldridge sits at .250, though his power has remained a consistent asset for San Francisco this year, with his 14 home runs standing as one of the clearer positives in an otherwise difficult campaign.

With the season out of playoff contention, San Francisco has continued relying on its younger players to build toward next year. Cox and Eldridge remain two of the more encouraging developments in a season that’s offered limited bright spots elsewhere on the roster.