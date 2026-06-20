San Francisco Giants Cut 3-Year MLB Player During Marlins Series

On Saturday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will play the second game of their series with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Florida.

They are coming off a 4-3 loss on Friday night.

San Francisco Giants Cut 3-Year MLB Player

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Giants announced the news that they had designated Jared Oliva for assignment.

Shayna Rubin of San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “Jared Oliva was reinstated from the 60-day IL and designated for assignment.”

Oliva appeared in seven games for the Giants this season.

He batted .143 with one hit, one run and one stolen base.

Jeff Young of Around The Foghorn wrote: “Jared Oliva had reached the maximum amount of time allowed for a rehab assignment for a position player, so a move was needed. This does not open up space on the 40-man roster. That roster is still full.”

Looking At Oliva

Oliva was picked in the 7th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Arizona.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2020-21).

Over 33 career MLB games, the 30-year-old is batting .175 with 11 hits, two RBIs, five runs and four stolen bases.

Evan Webeck of California Post Sports added: “Jared Oliva, who reached the maximum 20 days on his rehab assignment, was reinstated from the IL and DFA’d. Jonah Cox is playing pretty much the same role as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement.”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants come into Saturday’s game as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 31-44 record in 75 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 17-24 in 41 games on the road).

Following two more games with the Marlins, the Giants will return home to host the Athletics on Tuesday night.

Marlins Right Now

The Marlins are the fourth-place team in the National League East with a 38-38 record in 76 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 24-16 in 40 games at home).