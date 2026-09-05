Giants Demote Former Closer to Minors During Mets Series

The San Francisco Giants will make a roster move concerning their bullpen. Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports reports that Ryan Walker has been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. Joel Kuhnel, whom the Giants recently claimed off waivers, is active for their game against the New York Mets.

Kuhnel is active today, Ryan Walker was optioned: https://t.co/TLyA2g2n1x — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 5, 2026

This marks the third time that Walker has been optioned to the minors this season, something that probably wasn’t fathomable on Opening Day. He began the 2026 season as the closer, but lost the role and has struggled to find his footing since.

Walker has a 7.16 ERA, three saves, and five holds in 33 appearances. More advanced run-prevention metrics also point to a struggling year, as he has a 4.42 xERA, 5.51 FIP, and a 5.32 xFIP.

Giants Demote Former Closer Ryan Walker to Minors

Ryan Walker entered the season as the Giants closer. Between 2024 and 2025, the right-hander recorded 27 saves and 30 holds.

Walker only converted three of his first six save opportunities in 2026. The cross-firing right-hander was demoted from the closer role after a rough April. He was optioned to Sacramento after three more appearances of giving up runs.

The biggest problem for the right-hander has been how often he’s surrendered runs. Opposing teams have scored on Walker in 16 of his 33 relief appearances this season. He’s been used mostly as an up-and-down arm in lower-leverage situations of late.

Walker will become arbitration-eligible in the offseason. So the Giants face a decision whether to tender him, which will likely take place sometime in November. Given his struggles in 2026 should lower his salary demand, it might be worth the upside play to see if he can return to his 2024 form.

Another factor in that decision is options. Walker has two options left, meaning the Giants can send him down to the minor leagues next season if he still struggles.

Giants Closer Role in 2026

Since Ryan Walker lost the closer’s job, the Giants haven’t found an answer for that role. They’ve turned to Caleb Kilian at times this season, and now rookie Dylan Smith is getting those opportunities.

Smith should get further opportunities at the closer role, simply due to the lack of better options. If the right-hander can handle the role, that solves a big need for the Giants heading into a difficult offseason.

The lack of a ninth-inning stopper has contributed to their woeful 58-84 record this season. Addressing their bullpen and adding capable arms should be one of many priorities for president of baseball operations Buster Posey and the Giants front office this offseason.