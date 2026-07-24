Giants Trade Proposal Lands All-Star Pitcher For Two Players

The MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and teams all over are positioning themselves for what should be a chaotic event.

Some teams are preparing to be buyers, while others will look to sell off players for future assets. And then there are a few rare teams directly in the middle, with the league not knowing what direction they will take.

For the San Francisco Giants, this seems to be the case, even with the team looking on the outside in of the playoff picture. San Francisco has underperformed this season after what looked like a solid offseason.

Part of this has been due to a lack of consistency from the starting pitching. But with the trade deadline coming up, we could see the Giants target some arms to bolster the group.

Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey has expressed a desire to add pitching previously, and we could see him go after some arms on the market at the deadline. San Francisco may not be going for a playoff spot this year, barring a late-season push, but they could set themselves up for the future.

In a recent trade proposal from former MLB general manager Jim Bowden of The Athletic, the Giants land former All-Star pitcher George Kirby from the Seattle Mariners. Seattle has hinted that they could be open for business in the right deal, and San Francisco could benefit from this.

Here is how the deal could look from Bowden:

Mariners receive: INF Casey Schmitt, LHP Erik Miller

Giants receive: RHP George Kirby

George Kirby Could Solidify San Francisco Giants Starting Rotation

Kirby could be exactly what the Giants need to help stabilize the rotation. Putting him next to ace Logan Webb and Landen Roupp could set this team up well for the future.

The Giants are expected to move left-hander Robby Ray at some point, and Kirby could be a strong replacement. On the year, the right-hander has posted a 3.57 ERA, making 19 starts for the Mariners.

While Kirby isn’t seen as a top-of-the-rotation ace, he is more than serviceable as a middle starter in the big leagues. Kirby has two years of team control on his current contract before he can hit free agency in 2029.

Starters like Kirby who are under years of team control don’t typically become available, so the Giants should look to acquire him if made available. In this deal, the Giants would be investing in the right-hander, and they may be more willing to part with a higher trade package.

Why Seattle Mariners Would Trade George Kirby

Given the Mariners’ depth in the starting rotation, the team could look to move one pitcher. Kirby has been excellent for Seattle during his tenure, but he also could help net them a strong return.

Seattle needs more offensive help, and this deal would do the trick. Landing Schmitt in this trade would help the offense, and he’s been great for San Francisco this year. The slugger has hit .273 with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs, while putting up an OPS of .787.