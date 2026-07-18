San Francisco Giants’ Insider Flags Top Trade Chips Ahead of Deadline

The San Francisco Giants are in one of the worst positions across Major League Baseball right now.

Reaching postseason contention is shrinking day by day, and with the MLB trade deadline approaching, it’s time to consider their options.

They’re expected to be sellers this summer, and one insider is highlighting their top trade chips.

Giants’ Insider Reveals Top Trade Chips

According to baseball writer Jim Bowden of The Athletic, San Francisco has a handful of potential trade chips, including starters Robbie Ray and Tyler Mahle, along with infielder Luis Arraez and a few relievers.

Bowden notes that 34-year-old Ray is the most likely starter to land on the chopping block.

“The most likely starter to be traded at this year’s deadline is left-hander Robbie Ray, who is performing well in his walk year,” he wrote on July 17. “He might not be a top-of-the-rotation arm anymore, but he certainly could start Game 3 or 4 of a playoff series.”

With 13 years of experience in the big leagues under his belt, his veteran energy could be quite tempting for organizations willing to buy.

Ray is now in his third year with the Giants.

Since his 2026 campaign kicked off, he’s registered a 3.38 ERA and 90 strikeouts across 106.2 innings of work. He’s made 18 starts, walking 52 batters along the way.

In January 2024, he was traded by the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Anthony DeSclafani, Mitch Haniger and cash.

Aside from Ray, 31-year-old Mahle could also find his way out the door.

Although Mahle has 10 years of MLB experience, this is only his first season with San Francisco.

So far, he owns a 5.31 ERA and 73 strikeouts across 78.0 innings pitched through 15 starts.

Arraez Named ‘Most Likely’ Hitter To Be Traded

Outside of pitchers, it wouldn’t be surprising if 29-year-old Arraez is shipped elsewhere.

The four-time All-Star is also navigating his first year sporting a Giants uniform.

His career began with the Minnesota Twins, followed by stints with the Miami Marlins and the San Diego Padres.

At the time of this writing, he’s slashing .330/.369/.460 with a .829 OPS and four homers through 91 games.

He has smacked 21 doubles, seven triples and reeled in 35 RBIs.

Bowden points out his general lack of power and speed, but his improvements at the plate and on defense could be attractive to other ballclubs.

Arraez is currently tied to a one-year, $12 million contract, which he signed this past offseason.

Where the Giants Stand Right Now

In the National League West standings, San Francisco is placed second-to-last.

Their overall record of 41-55 barely tops out the Colorado Rockies (39-59), and they’re quite a distance away from the Padres (48-48), the Arizona Diamondbacks (49-47) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (61-36).

The Giants are now approaching a three-game series against the Mariners at T-Mobile Park. The series opener will commence on Friday at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Following this stretch, San Francisco will head to Kauffman Stadium to take on the Kansas City Royals for another trio of matchups.

As the trade deadline creeps up, pressure is only going to rise while they play out their summer schedule.