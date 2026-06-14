San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Change Before Cubs Series Finale

On Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will look to avoid getting swept by the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park.

They most recently lost by a score of 6-1 on Saturday.

Jung Hoo Lee (who batted 5th) finished with no hits in four at-bats.

For Sunday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “SF Giants Lineup 06/14 1. Matt Chapman 3B 2. Luis Arraez 2B 3. Bryce Eldridge 1B 4. Rafael Devers DH 5. Casey Schmitt LF 6. Willy Adames SS 7. Jung Hoo Lee RF 8. Daniel Susac C 9. Drew Gilbert CF”

Lee has been moved down to the 7th spot in the order.

The 27-year-old is currently batting .328 with 79 hits, three home runs, 24 RBI’s, 34 runs and three stolen bases in 63 games.

He is in the middle of his third season in the MLB (all with San Francisco).

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@HC_MannyM: “Why not try Lee at leadoff?”

@Turlock_Realtor: “#SFGiants Lee batting 7th seems odd, hitting .290 vs lefties. Here’s my lineup, still time to make these changes Tony 1. Luis Arraez 2. Matt Chapman 3. Casey Schmitt 4. Bryce Eldridge 5. Jung Hoo Lee 6. Rafael Devers 7. Willy Adames 8. Daniel Susac 9. Drew Gilbert”

@bolognabrandon: “I do not understand the thought behind the batting order the past 3 games man”

@kingsyz15: “Didn’t they bring a guy named Cox up from AA? If so, why? I just don’t get them mentality of bringing a player up and then sitting him. If you were going to sit him that just leave him where he was and let him continue to develop.”

@2petty8: “Give me: Arraez Schmitt Lee Eldridge Chapman Devers Adames Susac Cox”

Giants Ahead Of Series Finale

The Giants are fourth-place team in the National Legue West with a 28-43 record in 71 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 13-20 in 33 games at home).

After the Cubs, the Giants will head to Atlanta for a series with the Braves that starts on Tuesday night at Truist Park.