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San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Change Before Cubs Series Finale

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WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after striking out in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants will look to avoid getting swept by the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park.

They most recently lost by a score of 6-1 on Saturday.

Jung Hoo Lee (who batted 5th) finished with no hits in four at-bats.

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants lines out to right field in the bottom of the seventh inning at Oracle Park on June 12, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

For Sunday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via FantasyPros: “SF Giants Lineup 06/14 1. Matt Chapman 3B 2. Luis Arraez 2B 3. Bryce Eldridge 1B 4. Rafael Devers DH 5. Casey Schmitt LF 6. Willy Adames SS 7. Jung Hoo Lee RF 8. Daniel Susac C 9. Drew Gilbert CF”

Lee has been moved down to the 7th spot in the order.

The 27-year-old is currently batting .328 with 79 hits, three home runs, 24 RBI’s, 34 runs and three stolen bases in 63 games.

He is in the middle of his third season in the MLB (all with San Francisco).

Social Media Reacts To Sunday’s Lineup

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants doubles during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@HC_MannyM: “Why not try Lee at leadoff?”

@Turlock_Realtor: “#SFGiants Lee batting 7th seems odd, hitting .290 vs lefties. Here’s my lineup, still time to make these changes Tony 1. Luis Arraez 2. Matt Chapman 3. Casey Schmitt 4. Bryce Eldridge 5. Jung Hoo Lee 6. Rafael Devers 7. Willy Adames 8. Daniel Susac 9. Drew Gilbert”

@bolognabrandon: “I do not understand the thought behind the batting order the past 3 games man”

@kingsyz15: “Didn’t they bring a guy named Cox up from AA? If so, why? I just don’t get them mentality of bringing a player up and then sitting him. If you were going to sit him that just leave him where he was and let him continue to develop.”

@2petty8: “Give me: Arraez Schmitt Lee Eldridge Chapman Devers Adames Susac Cox”

Giants Ahead Of Series Finale

GettyRight fielder Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants at Tropicana Field on May 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Giants are fourth-place team in the National Legue West with a 28-43 record in 71 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 13-20 in 33 games at home).

After the Cubs, the Giants will head to Atlanta for a series with the Braves that starts on Tuesday night at Truist Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Change Before Cubs Series Finale

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