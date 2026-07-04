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San Francisco Giants Announce Intriguing Roster Move Before Rockies Game

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks to the dugout against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants will be back in Denver to play the second game of their series against the Colorado Rockies.

They will look to bounce back after losing by a score of 15-3 on Friday.

SF Giants Announce Intriguing Roster Move

GettySpencer Bivens #76 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the New York Mets in the top of the second inning at Oracle Park on July 27, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Giants have announced a roster move.

They wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • LHP Matt Gage placed on the 15-day Injured List with a left elbow strain. • RHP Spencer Bivens (#76) recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.”

Looking At Bivens

GettySpencer Bivens of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Oracle Park on June 24, 2024 in San Francisco, California. All players are wearing the number 24 in honor of Willie Mays Day.

Bivens has yet to make his season debut.

He has spent the first two years of his MLB career with the Giants.

Over 81 career games, the 32-year-old has gone 7-4 with a 3.68 ERA.

Social Media Reacts

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 16: Spencer Bivens #76 of the San Francisco Giants throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels in the second inning at Oracle Park on June 16, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Jeff Young: “Was just writing about this. Spencer Bivens was the only pitcher on the 40-man roster not to get a shot yet. He’s up now.”

Alex Pavlovic: “Matt Gage went on the IL with a left elbow strain a day after throwing 51 pitches. Spencer Bivens is up for the first time this year.”

@gideon_ou: “Never had a problem with Bivens. Would’ve liked to see him earlier.”

@makelawaxsible: “Bivens should have been here the entire time.”

@ABartholomew_05: “I mean Bivens isn’t bad but I’d rather see Harris”

SF Giants Right Now

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants watches from the dugout during the third inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Giants have had a very challenging first half of the 2026 season.

They are 36-51 in 87 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League West.

Following two more games with the Rockies, the Giants will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Intriguing Roster Move Before Rockies Game

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