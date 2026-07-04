San Francisco Giants Announce Intriguing Roster Move Before Rockies Game

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants will be back in Denver to play the second game of their series against the Colorado Rockies.

They will look to bounce back after losing by a score of 15-3 on Friday.

SF Giants Announce Intriguing Roster Move

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Giants have announced a roster move.

They wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • LHP Matt Gage placed on the 15-day Injured List with a left elbow strain. • RHP Spencer Bivens (#76) recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.”

Looking At Bivens

Bivens has yet to make his season debut.

He has spent the first two years of his MLB career with the Giants.

Over 81 career games, the 32-year-old has gone 7-4 with a 3.68 ERA.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Jeff Young: “Was just writing about this. Spencer Bivens was the only pitcher on the 40-man roster not to get a shot yet. He’s up now.”

Alex Pavlovic: “Matt Gage went on the IL with a left elbow strain a day after throwing 51 pitches. Spencer Bivens is up for the first time this year.”

@gideon_ou: “Never had a problem with Bivens. Would’ve liked to see him earlier.”

@makelawaxsible: “Bivens should have been here the entire time.”

@ABartholomew_05: “I mean Bivens isn’t bad but I’d rather see Harris”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants have had a very challenging first half of the 2026 season.

They are 36-51 in 87 games, which has them as the fourth-place team in the National League West.

Following two more games with the Rockies, the Giants will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday