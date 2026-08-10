SF Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Lineup Change Ahead of Astros Series

The San Francisco Giants concluded their three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. They lost 3-1 in extra innings despite a superb Logan Webb performance.

The Giants’ ace pitched 8 innings and allowed only one run.

San Francisco has especially struggled since the Aug. 3 trade deadline. They are 2-4 since they moved 6 players off their MLB roster. The team is currently a season-low 20 games below .500.

But after the team’s offense scored only one combined run in the last two games, manager Tony Vitello decided to shake up the lineup.

SF Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Lineup Change

The Giants revealed their lineup ahead of their three-game series against the Houston Astros on Monday. Outfielder Jung Hoo Lee has moved to the top of the order and will hit leadoff.

Lee was commonly found in the middle of the order before the Giants’ moves at the trade deadline. After the Giants traded Luis Arraez and Heliot Ramos in particular, Lee has consistently hit second with Eldridge batting leadoff.

Now with Eldridge moving down in the order, Lee and Adames are hitting first and second.

The starting right fielder fits the bill of a traditional leadoff hitter. Lee has a combination of excellent bat-to-ball skills and above-average speed.

Jung Hoo Lee Having a Breakout Season

Lee signed a massive 6-year, $113 million contract to make the move from Korea to San Francisco. The outfielder does have an opt-out after the 2027 season.

The former KBO superstar is now having a breakout season in his third year with the Giants.

The 27-year-old is posting career-highs in every major batting category. He is currently slashing .298/.334/.440 for a .774 OPS. Lee has also recorded 8 home runs and 45 RBIs in 108 games this season.

His .298 batting average ranks 10th in all of MLB. Former teammate Luis Arraez is second with a .320 average.

What’s Next For the Giants

The Giants will start their series opener against the Astros on Monday. Right-hander Blade Tidwell and Hayden Wesneski are the probable starters for both teams. First pitch is scheduled at 6:45 p.m PST.

After a three-game set against the Astros, the Giants will face the Colorado Rockies this weekend to conclude a nine-game homestand.