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SF Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Lineup Change Ahead of Astros Series

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San Francisco Giants v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 22: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants concluded their three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. They lost 3-1 in extra innings despite a superb Logan Webb performance.

The Giants’ ace pitched 8 innings and allowed only one run.

San Francisco has especially struggled since the Aug. 3 trade deadline. They are 2-4 since they moved 6 players off their MLB roster. The team is currently a season-low 20 games below .500.

But after the team’s offense scored only one combined run in the last two games, manager Tony Vitello decided to shake up the lineup.

Jung Hoo Lee

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 03: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants takes batting practice before a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on August 03, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

SF Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Lineup Change

The Giants revealed their lineup ahead of their three-game series against the Houston Astros on Monday. Outfielder Jung Hoo Lee has moved to the top of the order and will hit leadoff.

Lee was commonly found in the middle of the order before the Giants’ moves at the trade deadline. After the Giants traded Luis Arraez and Heliot Ramos in particular, Lee has consistently hit second with Eldridge batting leadoff.

Now with Eldridge moving down in the order, Lee and Adames are hitting first and second.

The starting right fielder fits the bill of a traditional leadoff hitter. Lee has a combination of excellent bat-to-ball skills and above-average speed.

Los Angeles Angels v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants hits a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park on July 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Jung Hoo Lee Having a Breakout Season

Lee signed a massive 6-year, $113 million contract to make the move from Korea to San Francisco. The outfielder does have an opt-out after the 2027 season.

The former KBO superstar is now having a breakout season in his third year with the Giants.

The 27-year-old is posting career-highs in every major batting category. He is currently slashing .298/.334/.440 for a .774 OPS. Lee has also recorded 8 home runs and 45 RBIs in 108 games this season.

His .298 batting average ranks 10th in all of MLB. Former teammate Luis Arraez is second with a .320 average.

Jung Hoo Lee, Rafael Devers

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 03: Rafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants after Lee’s solo home run in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on August 03, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

What’s Next For the Giants

The Giants will start their series opener against the Astros on Monday. Right-hander Blade Tidwell and Hayden Wesneski are the probable starters for both teams. First pitch is scheduled at 6:45 p.m PST.

After a three-game set against the Astros, the Giants will face the Colorado Rockies this weekend to conclude a nine-game homestand.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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SF Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Lineup Change Ahead of Astros Series

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