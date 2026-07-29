Giants Pitcher Drops Blunt Message After Brewers Loss

Landen Roupp‘s outing Tuesday night wasn’t about getting beat up by the Milwaukee Brewers. It was about giving too much away.

The San Francisco Giants fell 7-2 to Milwaukee in a game largely defined by self-inflicted damage. Landen Roupp walked three batters and hit two more, and while Milwaukee did collect 13 hits, 10 of them were singles that steadily chipped away rather than any single devastating blow.

Roupp Won’t Make Excuses for the Giants’ Loss

Asked afterward whether it would have been easier to simply get outpitched rather than hand the Brewers so many free baserunners, Roupp didn’t take the bait.

“I’d rather pitch well and give the guys a chance to win,” Roupp said.

The 27-year-old right-hander wasn’t interested in framing the outing as one bad scenario being better than another. He owned the performance directly, making clear neither explanation changed the fact that he simply didn’t pitch well enough Tuesday.

Command, Not Stuff, Was the Real Issue

Roupp opened the game by allowing back-to-back singles before working out of the jam, and later walked three batters with two outs across a four-batter stretch in the fourth inning, setting up a two-run single from Brice Turang. But manager Tony Vitello made clear the underlying stuff wasn’t the problem.

“To me the stuff was good,” Vitello said. “It was the five free passes.”

That lack of command marked a sharp departure from Roupp’s recent form. He hadn’t taken a loss since June 12, going on to post four no-decisions over his next six outings, five of which were quality starts. Over his previous three outings against the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, and Kansas City Royals, Roupp issued just five total walks across 21 innings. Tuesday alone, he walked three in less than four innings.

Roupp didn’t shy away from how that felt.

“Pretty frustrating,” Roupp said. “I just gotta be better. I felt fine coming into the game. Just wasn’t in the zone.”

A Broader Issue for the Staff

Vitello indicated the command problems Tuesday weren’t isolated to Roupp alone, framing it as something the entire pitching staff needs to sharpen going forward.

“Ultimately it’s just something we have to get better at,” Vitello said.

Final Word for the Giants

Landen Roupp’s month-long run without a loss had to end at some point, and Tuesday’s version of that ending came down to walks and hit batters rather than hard contact. That’s a fixable problem, and Roupp’s own reaction suggests he already knows exactly where the correction needs to happen.

One rough start doesn’t undo the stretch that preceded it. Command was the issue Tuesday. It usually is the easiest thing to find again.

Zone in.