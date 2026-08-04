Luis Arraez Sends Out Heartfelt Post After San Francisco Giants Trade To Phillies

On Monday, the San Francisco Giants officially announced the news that they had traded Luis Arraez to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Arraez had been in the middle of his first year with the Giants (and made the 2026 MLB All-Star Game).

He is batting .324 with 136 hits, four home runs, 43 RBIs, 52 runs and 10 stolen bases in 105 games.

The Phillies wrote (via X): “The Phillies have acquired second baseman Luis Arráez and RHP Caleb Kilian from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league RHP’s Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair.”

Arraez Sends Out Heartfelt Post

After the trade, Arraez made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Today it’s time for me to say goodbye to an incredible organization and an amazing fan base. Thank you, San Francisco Giants, for welcoming me and my family with so much kindness and respect. I’m truly grateful to God for the opportunity to have been part of this amazing organization.🧡🚿🫶🏽 Now it’s time for a new chapter in Philadelphia. I’m excited for this opportunity and ready to give it my all. See you soon, Philly! 🚀❤️🚿”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

San Francisco Giants: “🧡🧡🧡”

Bryce Eldridge: “My brother❤️”

@jd4519: “Loved having you on the team, Luis. Hopefully you’ll come back on a longer deal during the offseason. Good luck the rest of the year.”

@sreyes427: “Thank you Luis, you were a joy to watch! 🧡”

@sydneygunlund: “Thank you for playing your heart out in SF, you’ll be missed!”

@eventgal: “Miss you already! You were an absolute joy to watch and made this season amazing! Wishing you and your family all the best! Go win the batting title and championship 🙏🏻🤗🧡”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants have had a very tough 2026 season.

They opened up a series with the Rangers on Monday night in Texas (and won 5-1).

That said, they are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 48-65 record in 113 games.