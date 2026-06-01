MLB Reacts to Giants’ Offense Pummeling Rockies

The San Francisco Giants exploded for 19 runs in their game today against the Colorado Rockies. Once again, Coors Field was a hitter’s daydream.

MLB is buzzing over the offensive outburst from San Fran.

MLB World Reacts to Giants’ Offensive Rampage

Here’s what people are saying:

SF Giants: “Career-high FIVE hits today for Jung Hoo Lee, capping off an excellent return series.”

@ThereWBBourbon: “The 2026 San Francisco Giants have won a game. To quote the late, great Harry Doyle, ‘I think I’ll wet my pants.’ Bryce Eldridge with FOUR (4) hits, 2 more doubles and a nuke. He now needs just 761 more to pass Barry Bonds on the all-time list. Jonah Cox put on a running display in his debut, and the #SFGiants are now back on pace to finish 136-26.”

SF Giants: “Jonah Cox lines a double for his first MLB hit!”

Talkin’ Baseball: “Willy Adames GRAND SLAM! Giants have scored seven in the fifth to take an 11-3 lead.”

KNBR: “Giants’ offense explodes to salvage series finale | Extra Innings with Bill Laskey | 5/31/26.”

San Francisco Chronicle: “The San Francisco Giants pounded out a season-best 25 hits and set a season high for runs in posting a 19-6 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday.”

Splash Hit Territory: “‘All this hatred toward the front office right now is just blowing my mind.’ @FightinHydrant doesn’t understand Giants fans hate for Buster Posey right now.”

Sporting Green: “The San Francisco Giants pounded out a season-best 25 hits and set a season high for runs in posting a 19-6 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday.”

The Giants’ Offense Was Incredible Today

Multiple players recorded memorable days for the Giants in today’s contest.

Bryce Eldridge, who’s had a really tough season thus far, had a four-hit outing. Including a 450+ foot bomb to straight away center field–the first four-hit affair of his young career. If the Giants want to turn things around, Eldridge will be a massive part of the equation.

Willy Adames, who’s also had a slow start, turned and burned on an inside pitch for a grand slam. This season, he’s slashing .235/.272/.409, good for an OPS of .680. His massive seven-year, $182 million contract will only turn itself around one swing at a time. Today was a step in the right direction.

Newly promoted prospect Jonah Cox recorded his first MLB knock–a laser down the right field line. He’s a rare case of a prospect being promoted directly from Double-A to The Show, and if his first game proves anything, he’s ready for the challenge.

Additionally, Jung Hoo Lee had his first career five-hit affair. Yet another struggling star the Giants are waiting on showed signs of life.

2026 Has Been Hard For The Bay

San Francisco is in the midst of an incredibly tough stretch.

As of May 31st, the Giants have a record of 26-36–barely outpacing the Rockies.

New manager Tony Vitello entered the big leagues with October dreams and big shoes to fill. Instead, his club has been a sheer disappointment to this point in the season.

Beating up on bad teams is a necessity to turn around a floundering season. Today could’ve been a flash in the pan, or it could’ve been the start of the Giants’ return to prominence.