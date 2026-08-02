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San Francisco Giants Quietly Announced Injury News During Padres Series

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Jesus Rodriguez #79 of the San Francisco Giants is embraced by his teammates after hitting a walk off single during the 12th inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Oracle Park on May 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Scott Marshall/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Padres (in San Diego).

They are coming off a 6-5 loss on Saturday night.

San Francisco Giants Quietly Announced Injury News

GettyJesus Rodriguez #79 of the San Francisco Giants scores on an RBI single from Luis Arraez #1 against the Milwaukee Brewers in the bottom of the third inning at Oracle Park on July 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Giants announced that Jesus Rodriguez has been placed on the injured list.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • IF Nate Furman (#56) selected from Triple-A Sacramento. • C/IF/OF Jesús Rodríguez placed on the 10-day Injured List with a right elbow neuritis.”

Looking At Rodriguez

GettyJesus Rodriguez #79 of the San Francisco Giants hits an RBI double during the bottom of the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on July 11, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Rodriguez is in the middle of his rookie season.

He is batting .235 with 12 hits, two home runs, eight RBIs, seven runs and one stolen base in 22 games.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area added: “The Giants called up second baseman Nate Furman, a high-OBP guy who was in big league camp this year. Furman was the Player to be Named Later in the Alex Cobb trade with Cleveland. Jesus Rodriguez goes on the IL with right elbow neuritis.”

Looking At The Giants

GettyJesus Rodriguez #79 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with Bryce Eldridge #8 after his ninth inning two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on May 31, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

The Giants have one of the most high-profile rosters in the National League.

That said, they have failed to live up to expectations in 2026 (despite players such as Logan Webb, Rafael Devers, Luis Arráez and Robbie Ray).

Right now, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 47-64 record in 111 games.

GettyTony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after being ejected during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Giants have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 21-37 in 58 games on the road away from Oracle Park).

Following Sunday’s game with the Padres, they will remain on the road to visit the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

Tony Vitello is in his first season as the team’s manager.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Quietly Announced Injury News During Padres Series

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