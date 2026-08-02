San Francisco Giants Quietly Announced Injury News During Padres Series

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Padres (in San Diego).

They are coming off a 6-5 loss on Saturday night.

San Francisco Giants Quietly Announced Injury News

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Giants announced that Jesus Rodriguez has been placed on the injured list.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • IF Nate Furman (#56) selected from Triple-A Sacramento. • C/IF/OF Jesús Rodríguez placed on the 10-day Injured List with a right elbow neuritis.”

Looking At Rodriguez

Rodriguez is in the middle of his rookie season.

He is batting .235 with 12 hits, two home runs, eight RBIs, seven runs and one stolen base in 22 games.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area added: “The Giants called up second baseman Nate Furman, a high-OBP guy who was in big league camp this year. Furman was the Player to be Named Later in the Alex Cobb trade with Cleveland. Jesus Rodriguez goes on the IL with right elbow neuritis.”

Looking At The Giants

The Giants have one of the most high-profile rosters in the National League.

That said, they have failed to live up to expectations in 2026 (despite players such as Logan Webb, Rafael Devers, Luis Arráez and Robbie Ray).

Right now, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 47-64 record in 111 games.

The Giants have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 21-37 in 58 games on the road away from Oracle Park).

Following Sunday’s game with the Padres, they will remain on the road to visit the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

Tony Vitello is in his first season as the team’s manager.