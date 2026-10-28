San Francisco Giants Trade Pitch Dumps $313 Million All-Star for 2 Yankees Players

After a disappointing 2026 season for the San Francisco Giants, Buster Posey and company may be looking to shake some things up this offseason.

Could this start with a trade of All-Star infielder Rafael Devers??

Bleacher Report.com’s Zachary D. Rymer seems to think so, as he recently proposed a trade package that would dump the $313 million man in Devers to the New York Yankees.

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‘Wild’ Trade Pitch Sends Rafael Devers to the Bronx

Here is the trade package that Rymer proposes, which would send Devers to the Bronx:

Giants receive: P Luis Gil, RHP Carlos Lagrange

Yankees receive: 3B Rafael Devers, CASH

Rymer then wrote (about his trade idea):