San Francisco Giants Trade Pitch Dumps $313 Million All-Star for 2 Yankees Players

After a disappointing 2026 season for the San Francisco Giants, Buster Posey and company may be looking to shake some things up this offseason.
Could this start with a trade of All-Star infielder Rafael Devers??
Bleacher Report.com’s Zachary D. Rymer seems to think so, as he recently proposed a trade package that would dump the $313 million man in Devers to the New York Yankees.
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‘Wild’ Trade Pitch Sends Rafael Devers to the Bronx
Here is the trade package that Rymer proposes, which would send Devers to the Bronx:
- Giants receive: P Luis Gil, RHP Carlos Lagrange
- Yankees receive: 3B Rafael Devers, CASH
Rymer then wrote (about his trade idea):
“Rather, it’s the Yankees’ side of this that hits differently. Perhaps even nonsensically, if you’re so inclined. Shouldn’t they be getting less reliant on power going forward? And if so, shouldn’t they want to stay away from Devers, a power-only hitter whose strikeout rates have been rising? For that matter, does he even fit them as a DH while they still have Giancarlo Stanton? These are all fair questions, but to hell with them anyway. At the least, it feels like the end of the line for Stanton in New York. And if so, the fit makes more sense. Devers has always hit at Yankee Stadium as if he belongs there, with his 18 home runs in New York representing the most for any stadium that he’s never called home.”
As for the Giants side of this deal, would they really want to dump Devers (who is clearly their best hitter) for 2 sort of unproven arms? Yeah, Luis Gil won the AL Rookie of the Year a few seasons ago, but he hasn’t pitched in MLB since, and Lagrange may have shoulder issues before he’s even become a mainstay in the pros.
In 2026, Devers hit 37 home runs (while hitting in a pitcher-friendly yard), and logged an OPS+ of 142 over 558 at-bats.
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San Francisco Giants Trade Pitch Dumps $313 Million All-Star for 2 Yankees Players