Philadelphia Phillies Trade Prediction Offloads Bryce Harper to Braves for 5X All-Star

In a recent trade predictions piece, Bleacher Report.com’s Zachary D. Rymer proposes a handful of ‘wild’ trade packages for some of MLB’s biggest stars.

And yep, as you figured, the Philadelphia Phillies are right in the thick of the rumors and speculation.

In the piece, Rymer proposes a trade that would send Bryce Harper (and Bryan Rincon) to the Atlanta Braves for Ronald Acuña Jr.

Definitely very wild, but let’s dive into the recent idea and see if it really makes any sense….

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves ‘Wild’ Trade Pitch Dumps Ronald Acuña Jr. for $330 Million MVP

‘Wild’ Trade Prediction Swaps Ronald Acuña Jr. and Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies fans would probably be distraught if they had to suddenly root for one of their arch-rivals’ best players.

The Phillies have gotten to know Acuña Jr. quite well over the years, as the 5X MLB All-Star and former NL MVP has been tormenting the Phillies with his theatrics on the field for pretty much his entire career.

And the same can be said about Braves fans having to root for Harper, who has been a career-long NL East player who has just destroyed Atlanta with the bat in his hands.

Here is part of the reasoning that Rymer uses for his ‘wild’ trade idea: