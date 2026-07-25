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San Francisco Giants Quietly Signed 25-Year-Old Shortstop Before Angels Series

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GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 22: Eddys Leonard #80 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during MLB photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 22, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the San Francisco Giants opened up a series with the Los Angeles Angels (at home).

They are looking to rebound after getting swept by the Kansas City Royals (on the road).

SF Giants Quietly Signed 25-Year-Old Shortstop

GettyEddys Leonard #80 of the Milwaukee Brewers poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix on February 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ahead of their series with the Angels, the Giants signed Eddys Leonard.

Jeff Young of Around The Foghorn wrote: “The #SFGiants signed middle infielder Eddys Leonard to a minor league deal and assigned him to AAA. Leonard has an .807 OPS across 8 MiLB seasons. This includes an .873 OPS with 12 home runs and 46 RBI in 288 plate appearances for the Brewers’ Triple-A club earlier this year.”

Leonard had recently been released by the Milwaukee Brewers.

@ReviewngTheBrew wrote (on July 17): “The Brewers have officially released Triple-A INF Eddys Leonard. Leonard was slashing .287/.371/.502 with 12 HR and 14 2B as a member of the Nashville Sounds this year.”

The 25-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut.

In addition to the Brewers, he has also spent time with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers’ Minor League affiliates.

Fans React To Signing

GettyEddys Leonard #51 of the Detroit Tigers poses for a portrait during photo day at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 23, 2024 in Lakeland, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@smalle34365: “After looking at some reports on Eddys This could prove to be a very sneaky strong move for the Giants

@MKalkoffen: “Think that means they’re about to trade Araies?”

@TJimmyg49: “Could be a solid option if Adames is traded”

GettyEddys Leonard #80 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during MLB photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 22, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Leonard could end up being a nice addition to the Giants‘ organization.

There is also the chance he would provide depth if they trade away one of their veterans.

SF Giants Right Now

GettyCasey Schmitt #10 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with teammate Bryce Eldridge #8 after hitting a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park on July 24, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants came into Friday as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 42-60 record in 102 games.

They have gone 22-25 in 57 games at Oracle Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Quietly Signed 25-Year-Old Shortstop Before Angels Series

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