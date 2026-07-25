San Francisco Giants Quietly Signed 25-Year-Old Shortstop Before Angels Series

On Friday night, the San Francisco Giants opened up a series with the Los Angeles Angels (at home).

They are looking to rebound after getting swept by the Kansas City Royals (on the road).

SF Giants Quietly Signed 25-Year-Old Shortstop

Ahead of their series with the Angels, the Giants signed Eddys Leonard.

Jeff Young of Around The Foghorn wrote: “The #SFGiants signed middle infielder Eddys Leonard to a minor league deal and assigned him to AAA. Leonard has an .807 OPS across 8 MiLB seasons. This includes an .873 OPS with 12 home runs and 46 RBI in 288 plate appearances for the Brewers’ Triple-A club earlier this year.”

Leonard had recently been released by the Milwaukee Brewers.

@ReviewngTheBrew wrote (on July 17): “The Brewers have officially released Triple-A INF Eddys Leonard. Leonard was slashing .287/.371/.502 with 12 HR and 14 2B as a member of the Nashville Sounds this year.”

The 25-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut.

In addition to the Brewers, he has also spent time with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers’ Minor League affiliates.

Fans React To Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@smalle34365: “After looking at some reports on Eddys This could prove to be a very sneaky strong move for the Giants”

@MKalkoffen: “Think that means they’re about to trade Araies?”

@TJimmyg49: “Could be a solid option if Adames is traded”

Leonard could end up being a nice addition to the Giants‘ organization.

There is also the chance he would provide depth if they trade away one of their veterans.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants came into Friday as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 42-60 record in 102 games.

They have gone 22-25 in 57 games at Oracle Park.