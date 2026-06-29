San Francisco Giants Trade 5-Year MLB Player To Seattle Mariners

The San Francisco Giants designated infielder Buddy Kennedy for assignment to clear a roster spot for starting outfielder Heliot Ramos ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Atlanta Braves.

Ramos returned from the 10-day injured list and was inserted straight into today’s lineup against the Braves. The former All-Star started in right field and went 1-for-3 in the Giants‘ 3-2 win.

Hours after the game, the Giants announced that they traded Kennedy to the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations, according to Justice Delos Santos of the Mercury News.

Kennedy Sees Limited Opportunities With San Francisco Giants

The 27-year-old only appeared in 7 games for the Giants and received 7 at-bats after a successful start with Triple-A Sacramento Rivercats. In Triple-A, Kennedy held a .321 batting average and .967 OPS before being called up by the big league club. However, the first baseman did not record a hit in his short stint with San Francisco.

It was difficult for Giants manager Tony Vitello to give the 27-year-old opportunities because of the logjam in the infield. San Francisco has everyday starters across the diamond. Rafael Devers occupies first base, Luis Arraez at second base, Willy Adames at shortstop and Matt Chapman at third base.

The emergence of 21-year-old rookie Bryce Eldridge, who alternates with Devers at first base and as a designated hitter, also blocked Kennedy from cracking the lineup.

Kennedy Joins Seventh Different Major League Ballclub

The 27-year-old debuted in the MLB in 2022 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. After limited playing time in Arizona through two seasons, Kennedy has joined multiple teams throughout the majors. He was on the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies in 2024. The infielder played with the Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025 before joining the Giants this season.

Kennedy has bounced up and down between the majors and the minors. The first baseman has posted a .171 batting average in 74 games throughout his 5-year career. It will be interesting to see if Kennedy has found a home in Seattle.

What’s Next for the Giants and Mariners

San Francisco just wrapped up a six-game homestand, winning both series against the Athletics and Braves. After taking Sunday’s 3-2 win against Atlanta, the Giants are 4-1 against the second-best team in the National League. However, San Francisco is 35-48 and 9 games back of a wild card spot.

On the other hand, the Mariners are in a tight AL West divisional race. They are currently 42-43 and 0.5 a game back of the Texas Rangers for the divisional lead. But the Houston Astros (1 game back) and Athletics (2 games back) are also in contention.