Giants Trade Rumors Get Doused in Cold Water by Insider

The San Francisco Giants are returning from the All-Star break with a 41-55 record, making them one of the most disappointing teams in the majors. With their playoff hopes virtually nonexistent and the trade deadline drawing near, the Giants are widely expected to be sellers over the next few weeks.

The rest of the league knows the situation that San Francisco finds itself in, which is why so many trade rumors have swirled around this team. Reports have indicated that pretty much every player on the roster is available for the right price, and while that may be the case in theory, insider Ken Rosenthal isn’t expecting a full-scale fire sale from the Giants ahead of the deadline.

Giants Not Expected to Blow Up Their Roster at the Trade Deadline

The Giants entered the year expecting to contend alongside the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the National League West division, but instead, they have fallen flat on their face. While they have stars performing at a high level, San Fran simply hasn’t had the depth required to win at a consistent rate.

As a result, teams are viewing the Giants as having a potential treasure chest of assets available ahead of the deadline. Three of the more divisive players San Fran has at its disposal are Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, and Willy Adames, as all three guys are on big contracts but have struggled to meet expectations this year.

While Devers has managed to right the ship as of late, Chapman is currently on the injured list, and Adames is hitting just .230 on the year (albeit with 15 home runs and 37 RBIs to this point). These guys have value, but their contracts make it more difficult for San Fran to move off of them, and while rumors will swirl around them, Rosenthal doesn’t think any of these three guys will be dealt before the deadline strikes.

“I don’t see it,” Rosenthal said on “Fair Territory” when asked about the rumors surrounding Devers, Chapman, and Adames. “That said, just because I don’t see it doesn’t mean it won’t happen. At the deadline, things that we think of as not likely sometimes become rather likely.”

Who Are the Giants Willing to Trade Before the Deadline?

A trade for one of these three guys would be quite complicated because of the money tied up to them, which is why it is unlikely the front office will force a trade through just for the sake of moving on from them before the deadline. If they are going to get traded, chances are it will happen over the offseason.

In the meantime, cheaper veterans like Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray could very well be on the move, but again, San Francisco isn’t going to be giving away players for free. So while the team appears set to sell, they may not end up being as busy as many folks were initially expecting them to be when all is said and done.