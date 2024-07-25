Mariners Named ‘Best Fit’ for Toronto Blue Jays All-Star First Baseman

Two things can be true: The Seattle Mariners are in great position to make the MLB postseason, and they also need a ton of help at the trade deadline.

That’s why, as Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer explains, they’re the best fit for a number of hitters expected to be available ahead of the July 30 deadline.

Rymer published a list of players who could be traded by next week and the top three fits for each. He connects the Mariners to several big bats, including the Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

“It’s hard to imagine a better mood-booster for this lineup, as Guerrero has been as hot as anyone in hitting .325 with 15 homers since the start of May,” he wrote.

Guerrero would surely help, but the Mariners might need more than that. They rank last in the Majors in team batting average (.216), 28th in OPS (.660), and 28th in runs scored (390).

Yet they’re only a game behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Could Be the Successor to Ty France

The Mariners probably didn’t enter the season thinking they’d need help at first base with Ty France two years removed from an All-Star season. France struggled in 2024, however, hitting .233 in 300 at bats with 8 home runs and a 95 OPS+. The Mariners designated him for assignment earlier in the week.

“The Mariners finally waved the white flag on Ty France, and appropriately so by literally placing him on waivers,” Rymer wrote. “Ideally, they’ll now go get someone else to boost the .657 OPS that first base has produced so far.”

Guerrero certainly fits the bill. In 100 games, he’s batting .296 with 18 home runs and a 141 OPS+. His power numbers aren’t quite what they were in years past (48 home runs, 167 OPS+ in 2021) but he’s still a massive upgrade for Seattle and, at 25, Guerrero is entering the prime of his career.

Guerrero has one more year of arbitration before hitting free agency in 2026.

The Mariners Have Prospects to Deal

Someone like Guerrero will command a massive return and the Mariners are one of the few teams that can both meet Toronto’s asking price and upgrade elsewhere at the deadline. Bleacher Report ranks the Mariners’ farm system the best in MLB and the Blue Jays’ the worst — it’s a match made in heaven.

The Blue Jays can be demanding with any Guerrero suitor. In Seattle’s case, they can ask for any of the team’s six MLB.com top 100 prospects, headlined by infielder Cole Young (22) and catcher Harry Ford (23).

Seattle called up first baseman Tyler Locklear (99) to bridge the gap with France gone. As of July 25, he’s 1-8 in two games since he was recalled. He’s batting .184 overall in 13 career games.

Even if the Blue Jays demand some combination of those three, Colt Emerson (42), Lazaro Montes (51), and Felnin Celesten (90), Seattle will still have plenty left over to make other moves. Rymer also lists Seattle as the top fit for DH Brent Rooker, centerfielder and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., left fielder Randy Arozarena, and the third-best fit for centerfielder Luis Robert Jr.