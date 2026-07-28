Mariners Announce Special ‘Jimothy’ Night to Honor Viral Sensation

If you’ve paid any attention to the internet over the last few weeks, you would know about the viral sensation “Jimothy”.

Jimothy is a wild raccoon who lives in the Seattle area, and he’s made waves around the internet due to his unusual, short shape, which is likely a spinal deformity. Animal experts have reported that this resembles short spine syndrome, which is seen in dogs and other mammals.

Due to this, some have wondered where Jimothy was in danger health-wise, but the animal is likely healthy, other than the deformity. The city of Seattle, among multiple other areas, has been taken by storm by this animal, and he is about to get even more praise.

The Seattle Mariners have announced “Jimothy Night” for a new special promotion. This will take place on August 5 against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park.

Jimothy Night Details

Fans who decide to attend the game to take advantage of the promotion will need to go through a special link to purchase tickets. Fans who do this will get an exclusive Mariners x Jimothy t-shirt, in addition to tickets to the game.

In order to redeem the t-shirt, the Mariners have announced the following:

“Redeem your Mariners-themed Jimothy Night T-Shirt (while supplies last) by bringing your ticket to the top of the Right Field Ramp before the end of the 3rd inning. This giveaway is only available to those who purchase through this special offer. Fans must present an equal number of valid Themed Ticket Special game tickets to receive multiple giveaway items. Sizing is first come, first served.”

Additionally, the first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive Jimothy Rookie Card. The Mariners announced more details on the website.

“Jimothy is taking over T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, August 5! Celebrate the internet’s favorite raccoon and Ballard native with an exclusive Mariners x Jimothy T-shirt. Plus, $2 of every ticket sold via this offer will benefit the Ballard Food Bank and their efforts to bring food and hope to our neighbors.”

Jimothy has been taking over the city of Seattle with a few players of the Mariners wearing custom T-shirts showing him during batting practice ahead of their game against the Texas Rangers last week. Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez was the one who passed them out in the clubhouse.

Seattle Mariners Hope Jimothy Can Spark Rally

The buzz around Jimothy could bring more energy to T-Mobile Park, which may help the Mariners. Seattle has gotten itself back into playoff contention after a tough start to the season,

but they are coming off losing three of four to the Rangers.