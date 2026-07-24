Mariners ‘Interested’ in Reds Infielder Entering Trade Deadline

After what looked like a disappointing start to 2026 following an electric playoff run for the Seattle Mariners, the team is now directly in the postseason hunt.

Seattle has bounced back from the poor opening stretch to the season, now sitting just 0.5 games back in the American League West. The Mariners look like a threat in the AL once again, finally living up to the high expectations they entered the season with.

The Mariners have a collection of talent across the roster, with the pitching staff being the strength of the team. Due to this, the Mariners could elect to move an arm at the upcoming trade deadline, hoping to get more offense into the lineup.

Seattle’s front office has been opportunistic over the years, and there is no reason to believe they won’t go for it again. Last year, the Mariners added multiple players at the trade deadline to help fuel the postseason run.

The Mariners value versatility in their players, and it seems that the team has their eye on one young utilityman from the National League. According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, the Mariners are showing interest in infielder Spencer Steer of the Cincinnati Reds.

“One right-handed hitter of interest to the Mariners is the Cincinnati Reds’ Spencer Steer, who has defensive experience all over the field. Steer has 16 homers in 96 games this season and has a career wRC+ of 103 (100 is average), with two more years of club control after 2026. A Hancock-for-Steer type of package could be intriguing for both sides,” Jude wrote.

Emerson Hancock on the Move?

Jude lists starter Emerson Hancock as a potential trade chip in a deal for Steer, which could be interesting. Given that the Mariners have a ton of depth within the starting rotation, Hancock seems to be open for business heading into the trade deadline.

Moving Hancock for Steer could give the Mariners more offense for the stretch run of the season, without giving up the farm. The Reds and Mariners have connected on multiple trades in the past, with the two front offices knowing each other pretty well.

Steer would also bring vast defensive ability, playing all over the field with the Reds. The utilityman could offer Mariners manager Dan Wilson a plethora of options to build lineups out down the stretch.

Spencer Steer’s 2026 Stats

For the year, Steer has hit. 242 with 16 home runs and 40 RBIs over 96 games, posting an OPS of .748. Steer has averaged a little over 20 home runs each season since he became a full-time player for the Reds in 2023.

This is exactly the type of production that the Mariners could use in the lineup, giving them a boost for a playoff run. Seattle reached the AL Championship Series a year ago, coming within a game of the Fall Classic.

Now, the front office will need to be creative once again to bolster this team’s chances to make another deep playoff run. Adding a guy like Steer to the mix could help, while energizing the clubhouse to go after a title.