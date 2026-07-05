Mariners’ Kade Anderson is Turning Into a Monster

The Seattle Mariners might have one of the best problems ever–Kade Anderson is forcing the issue of a promotion.

The Mariners’ number one prospect is doing things that really haven’t ever been done.

Anderson has an 8-1 record, a 1.36 ERA, and a ridiculous 0.69 WHIP. Through 72.2 innings, the southpaw has been far and away MiLB’s best pitcher.

The rotation up top for the M’s is great. Bryce Miller and Logan Gilbert headline what’s long been considered one of MLB’s best staffs.

That being said, there’s only so much time until Anderson forces his way into the mix.

Seattle’s former top prospect, Colt Emerson, got the call this year and has been as good as advertised.

Anderson is next in line, and with some shifts at the trade deadline, he could be the shot in the arm that the Mariners need to win the AL West outright.

Fans and analysts sure seem to be on the side of a promotion.

Social Media Reacts to Anderson’s Historic Campaign

Here’s what people are saying:

MLB Pipeline: “Kade Anderson racks up nine punchouts across six frames of two-run ball for the Double-A @ARTravs. MLB’s top-ranked pitching prospect (@Mariners) is running a 108/10 K/BB ratio in his debut season.”

CharlesJarrel: “Found out recent episode of @AngelsWin that Tyler Bremner grew up Padres & Blue Jays fan, & didn’t really follow Baseball much. That’s okay, Minasian saved $1.2M signing Bremner over Kade Anderson, which they later spent on CJ Gray (currently 0-1 with 7.94 ERA at Rookie Ball).”

Mariners Minors: “Outstanding start by Kade Anderson. Final line: 6IP, 3H, 2R, 0BB, 9K, 20 whiffs, 74 pitches, 51 strikes. In 14 starts: 1.36ERA, 72.2IP, 40H, 10BB, 108K.”

Welcome to The Lab: “If you are in a league where Kade Anderson is a free agent, comment below with your final bench player, and I’ll let you know how soon you should make the switch to stash Kade. #TridentsUp.”

Baseball America: “Kade Anderson racked up nine Ks over six frames at Double-A tonight. The @MsPlayerDev No. 2 prospect generated 20 whiffs on 74 pitches. He’s the midseason favorite for minor league player of the year (@MiLBMariners).”

Baseball Is Dead: “Kade Anderson keeps on dominating down in Double-A: 14 Starts 72.2 IP 1.36 ERA/1.83 FIP 13.4 K/9 1.2 BB/9 .160 BAA Currently ranked the #7 prospect in baseball. Crazy that he and Ryan Sloan are right around the corner for the Mariners.”

Minor League Baseball: “Take a spin through all of yesterday’s action — including big games from top prospect Kade Anderson and Jesús Made — with MiLB FastCast.”

Mariners Right Now

The Mariners have a slim 0.5-game lead over the surging Texas Rangers as of July 4.

In today’s affair, the M’s trounced the Blue Jays, 11-0, in a big-time win.

Randy Arozarena provided the holiday fireworks with a Grand Slam that blew the game wide open.

Seattle will go for another win tomorrow, with breakout starter Emerson Hancock on the hill.

Hancock’s great season makes it even easier to dream on Anderson.

Sooner or later, the Mariners will have to bite the bullet and make the call to give Anderson the ball.