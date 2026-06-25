The Mariners May Have MLB’s Most Exciting Pitching Prospect

The Seattle Mariners may have MLB’s best pitching prospect–and his name is Kade Anderson.

This season, in 12 games started at Double-A Tacoma, Anderson has an electrifying 1.02 ERA. Additionally, he’s not even giving hitters a chance–his 13.1 strikeouts per nine are utterly dominant.

Anderson does most of his damage with a 60-grade fastball, but also mixes in an equally good changeup, and then a curveball and slider.

The six-foot-two southpaw was selected third overall in the first round of the 2025 MLB draft, and he’s already knocking on MLB’s door.

With the current state of the Seattle rotation, it’ll be hard to mix him in. The M’s have already had to employ a “piggyback” system where multiple starters pitch the same game. This was put in motion to get veteran starter Luis Castillo back on track after his rough start, and aid Bryce Miller in his return from the injured list.

Now, Anderson is becoming undeniable–and fans are noticing.

Social Media Reacts to Anderson’s Dominance

Here’s what people are saying:

Mariners Minors: “Kade Anderson had everything working tonight. Final line: 6IP, 2H, 0R, 1BB, 8K, 12 whiffs, 70 pitches, 50 strikes. Anderson’s scoreless streak up to 27.2 innings. Anderson in 12 starts: 1.02ERA, 61.2IP, 32H, 8BB, 90K.”

Baseball America: “Mariners LHP prospect Kade Anderson is flat-out dominating Double-A, but is there a pathway for him to contribute to the big league club this season? From the latest BA Hot Sheet:.”

Marine Layer Podcast: “What can the Mariners do with Kade Anderson as he continues to dominate Double-A? Here are the four options: Leave him in the minor leagues all season – Put him in the bullpen – Put him in the rotation – Trade him.”

Seattle Sports: “‘It is a generational gift…If Kade Anderson stays healthy, he’s going to be an All-Star for many years to come for the Mariners.’ ESPN’s Jeff Passan details the potential for the #Mariners top pitching prospect.”

Milb Central: “Kade Anderson in first pro season: 1.02 ERA | 61.2 IP | 90 SO | .152 AVG #TridentsUp.”

Andrew DeCegile: “Prospects that should have been called up already IMO: Kade Anderson (SEA), Joshua Baez (STL), Luis Lara (MIL), River Ryan (LAD), Yohandy Morales (WSH).”

Tim Howard: “Kade Anderson is doing some historically disgusting things to batters in double A rn, the next Randy Johnson.”

The Call Up | An MLB Prospect Podcast: “Kade Anderson (JB #10) has been in a league of his own with his performance on the mound this season: 1.02 ERA, 90 K | 8 BB, 0.65 WHIP. These are nothing shy of video game numbers.”

The Mariners Right Now

Even without Anderson, the Mariners’ rotation is solid.

Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller lead the way; both have been productive all season.

Additionally, Seattle has some legitimate talent on offense. Top prospect Colt Emerson was called up this season and has been nothing short of elite in his small sample size.

The Mariners are in first place in the AL West as of June 24, with a record of 41-39.

Anderson, although young, could aid Seattle down the stretch in a playoff run. His inexperience cannot outweigh his obvious talent.