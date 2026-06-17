Hi, Subscriber

Mariners Trade 5-Year MLB Arm to Royals Before Orioles Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Kansas City Royals v Minnesota Twins Seattle Mariners Randy Dobnak
Getty
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MAY 28: Randy Dobnak #68 of the Minnesota Twins walks to the dugout after pitching to the Kansas City Royals in the sixth inning of the game at Target Field on May 28, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Royals defeated the Twins 8-3. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Seattle Mariners are trading veteran hurler Randy Dobnak to the Kansas City Royals. Jeff Passan reports. 

 

Jeff Passan: “The Kansas City Royals are acquiring right-hander Randy Dobnak from Seattle, sources tell ESPN. Dobnak exercised an upward-mobility clause in his contract and will be added to Kansas City’s 40-man roster, starting at Triple-A Omaha.” 

Dobnak’s Career

Dobnak, 31, has only pitched for the Minnesota Twins in MLB. He did not make the Mariners’ big league club

In his career, the right-hander owns a 4.86 ERA in 140.2 innings. His career WAR sits at -0.1, with 21 games started and two saves. 

Dobnak has served in a variety of roles in his career, as demonstrated by his games started and saves. 

Known for his sports goggles, rustic style, and his crafty pitching style, he’ll serve as a depth piece for the Royals. 

This season at Triple-A Tacoma, Dobnak has a 4.24 ERA in 70 innings. All of his work has come as a starter. With the Royals’ lack of depth in the rotation, this move could impact their MLB roster.

MLB is talking about the most recent exchange.

Social Media Reacts to Mariners/Royals Trade

Here’s what people are saying: 

SleeperMLB: “Trade block is SCORCHING hot.”

Underdog MLB: “Passan: Randy Dobnak to be acquired by the Royals.”

MLB Trade Rumors: “Royals To Acquire Randy Dobnak.”

SleeperMariners: “The Royals are acquiring LHP Randy Dobnak from Seattle, per @JeffPassan.”

@RallysBurner: “BANGGGGGGGGG RANDY DOBNAK ON THE ROYALS.”

Big_3_Sports_Central: “TRADE The #Royals are acquiring RHP Randy Dobnak from the #Mariners (via @JeffPassan) #MLB Like this pickup for Kansas City?”

The Pitchers’ Mound: “The #Royals are acquiring RHP Randy Dobnak from the #Mariners. Dobnak exercised an upward-mobility clause in his contract and will be added to the Royals’ 40 man roster, which he’ll be in Triple A Omaha. #MLB #TridentsUp #FountainsUp.”

Lucktar: “This is how I learned that Randy Dobnak was in our org. Good luck to him in Kansas City, I guess.”

Mariners Right Now

Before their game tonight, the M’s hold a 38-36 record. That places them in first place in the AL West.

Seattle started very cold but has heated up as of late. Largely due to rookie sensation Colt Emerson’s incredible start at the MLB level.

Emerson was famously extended before making his debut, which looks like a genius investment thus far.

In Wednesday night’s contest, Mariners’ starter George Kirby will face off against Orioles’ Kyle Bradish. Both pitchers have ace upside and ERAs above 4.00.

The Mariners recently stated that they’ll be reinstating their ‘piggyback’ strategy in the starting rotation. Each pitcher will take a turn sharing their start, with it switching every turn through the rotation.

The move was highly debated among fans. However, it’s reported that the Mariners’ staff decided on this approach together.

With a win tonight, the Mariners would improve to three games over the .500 mark. As of right now, they’re the only team in the AL West north of said threshold.

Seattle is looking to win the West, and tonight feels like a big game for the team’s momentum.

 

 

 

AJ Stone AJ Stone is a baseball writer for Heavy, covering MLB news and various trends. His work has also appeared on Redbird Rants, Inside Halos, District on Deck, and other digital outlets. With a focus on analytics, he aims to blend data with storytelling for an engaging experience for his readers. More about AJ Stone

0 Comments

Mariners Trade 5-Year MLB Arm to Royals Before Orioles Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x