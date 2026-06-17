Mariners Trade 5-Year MLB Arm to Royals Before Orioles Game

The Seattle Mariners are trading veteran hurler Randy Dobnak to the Kansas City Royals. Jeff Passan reports.

Jeff Passan: “The Kansas City Royals are acquiring right-hander Randy Dobnak from Seattle, sources tell ESPN. Dobnak exercised an upward-mobility clause in his contract and will be added to Kansas City’s 40-man roster, starting at Triple-A Omaha.”

Dobnak’s Career

Dobnak, 31, has only pitched for the Minnesota Twins in MLB. He did not make the Mariners’ big league club.

In his career, the right-hander owns a 4.86 ERA in 140.2 innings. His career WAR sits at -0.1, with 21 games started and two saves.

Dobnak has served in a variety of roles in his career, as demonstrated by his games started and saves.

Known for his sports goggles, rustic style, and his crafty pitching style, he’ll serve as a depth piece for the Royals.

This season at Triple-A Tacoma, Dobnak has a 4.24 ERA in 70 innings. All of his work has come as a starter. With the Royals’ lack of depth in the rotation, this move could impact their MLB roster.

MLB is talking about the most recent exchange.

Social Media Reacts to Mariners/Royals Trade

Here’s what people are saying:

SleeperMLB: “Trade block is SCORCHING hot.”

Underdog MLB: “Passan: Randy Dobnak to be acquired by the Royals.”

MLB Trade Rumors: “Royals To Acquire Randy Dobnak.”

SleeperMariners: “The Royals are acquiring LHP Randy Dobnak from Seattle, per @JeffPassan.”

@RallysBurner: “BANGGGGGGGGG RANDY DOBNAK ON THE ROYALS.”

Big_3_Sports_Central: “TRADE The #Royals are acquiring RHP Randy Dobnak from the #Mariners (via @JeffPassan) #MLB Like this pickup for Kansas City?”

The Pitchers’ Mound: “The #Royals are acquiring RHP Randy Dobnak from the #Mariners. Dobnak exercised an upward-mobility clause in his contract and will be added to the Royals’ 40 man roster, which he’ll be in Triple A Omaha. #MLB #TridentsUp #FountainsUp.”

Lucktar: “This is how I learned that Randy Dobnak was in our org. Good luck to him in Kansas City, I guess.”

Mariners Right Now

Before their game tonight, the M’s hold a 38-36 record. That places them in first place in the AL West.

Seattle started very cold but has heated up as of late. Largely due to rookie sensation Colt Emerson’s incredible start at the MLB level.

Emerson was famously extended before making his debut, which looks like a genius investment thus far.

In Wednesday night’s contest, Mariners’ starter George Kirby will face off against Orioles’ Kyle Bradish. Both pitchers have ace upside and ERAs above 4.00.

The Mariners recently stated that they’ll be reinstating their ‘piggyback’ strategy in the starting rotation. Each pitcher will take a turn sharing their start, with it switching every turn through the rotation.

The move was highly debated among fans. However, it’s reported that the Mariners’ staff decided on this approach together.

With a win tonight, the Mariners would improve to three games over the .500 mark. As of right now, they’re the only team in the AL West north of said threshold.

Seattle is looking to win the West, and tonight feels like a big game for the team’s momentum.