Mariners Named ‘Attractive Situation’ For Yankees 2-Time All-Star in Free Agency

The Seattle Mariners saw their 2026 season go down the drain by the end of September, and they were ultimately unable to follow up their run to the American League Championship Series last October with more success. In the end, it led to their manager, Dan Wilson being fired. Now Seattle is looking for a replacement.

However, some upgrades to the roster wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Mariners. They desperately need more offense, and after losing Jorge Polanco and Eugenio Suarez last winter, they could use more than one bat to boost their lineup for 2027.

Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report pitched the idea of Seattle making a play at Jazz Chisholm Jr., calling them “an attractive situation.”

“There is reason for the Yankees would want Chisholm back, but Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post reported that it is “common knowledge” that the team will not attempt to retain him this offseason,” Beaston writes.