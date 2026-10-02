Mariners Named ‘Attractive Situation’ For Yankees 2-Time All-Star in Free Agency

The Seattle Mariners saw their 2026 season go down the drain by the end of September, and they were ultimately unable to follow up their run to the American League Championship Series last October with more success. In the end, it led to their manager, Dan Wilson being fired. Now Seattle is looking for a replacement.
However, some upgrades to the roster wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Mariners. They desperately need more offense, and after losing Jorge Polanco and Eugenio Suarez last winter, they could use more than one bat to boost their lineup for 2027.
Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report pitched the idea of Seattle making a play at Jazz Chisholm Jr., calling them “an attractive situation.”
“There is reason for the Yankees would want Chisholm back, but Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post reported that it is “common knowledge” that the team will not attempt to retain him this offseason,” Beaston writes.
“The Seattle Mariners, who struggled with consistent production of offense in 2026, are a team that could utilize the flashy player. Ditto the Detroit Tigers, though one would have to question whether Chisholm and straight-forward skipper AJ Hinch would see eye to eye based on their clear personality differences.”
Jazz Chisholm Jr. Could Be ‘Attractive Solution’ for Seattle Mariners
Seattle scored just 664 runs this season, the third fewest in Major League Baseball. They desperately need to find a bat or two in the winter. Chisholm is a two-time All-Star and former Silver Slugger, so he does have a decent track record preceding him.
However, his numbers for the 2026 season don’t inspire much confidence. The veteran second baseman hit just .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs, 55 RBI and a .711 OPS. His speed is his weapon, as he did steal 41 bases this year.
Still, he does bring some power from the left side of the plate, and Seattle does have a hitter-friendly ballpark, so that would make some sense to try and bring him on board.
It’s not as if he isn’t a productive player, so it could still work out well. But there are still factors at play that they need to be aware of, such as his declining average and OPS numbers. So, it will be interesting to see if they try to pursue him this offseason.
It’s clear at this point that the Yankees do not plan on retaining him for 2027 and beyond, so the Mariners do have a clear path to potentially try to sign him.
Seattle Mariners Have Other Options Too
There will be other options available for the Mariners. They could look into bringing back Suarez, who is on a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds. They could also look into the international market for help.
With Chisholm’s struggles this year, he might not be overly expensive for the Mariners, but the team will need to open up its pocketbooks a little bit more if they want to improve for next season. There is work to do before the Mariners can think about bouncing back into contention again and returning to the ALCS.
Mariners Named ‘Attractive Situation’ For Yankees 2-Time All-Star in Free Agency